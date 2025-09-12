“That’s Nothing”: Mark Cuban Slams Pablos Torre’s Latest Smoking Gun in Kawhi Leonard Investigation

This summer has been filled with some wild NBA stories, but none that are as crazy as the Kawhi Leonard/Clippers situation. The league is currently conducting investigations on reports that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled extra money to Leonard through a company known as Aspiration. If proven true, it would mark a blatant violation of NBA salary cap rules.

The epic tale got even juicier when ESPN analyst Pablo Torre dropped what he called a “smoking gun” tying Kawhi’s money to some shady investment stuff that includes Dennis Wong, a minority owner of the Clippers. But honestly, it’s way more confusing than it is scandalous.

This type of talk can only be handled by one man, Mark Cuban. The 67-year-old billionaire weighed in on this story during a recent appearance on the Road Trippin podcast. Fortunately for Kawhi and the Clippers, he doesn’t see Torre’s bombshell as too big a deal.

“Well, that’s nothing,” stated Cuban, who explained that he’s seen this kind of thing hundreds of times in business. To him, the story reads more like a scam than an NBA drama.

Basically, Wong invested $1.99 million in Aspiration several years back, and Kawhi was supposedly paid $1.75 million around the same time. Cuban says those numbers aren’t connected. They’re two totally different stories that just got mashed together.

The real issue? Aspiration was losing money hand over fist in 2022, which is why Cuban isn’t buying that this was some secret Clippers scheme. He then told the panel that he himself has been through several scams. “I’ve looked at numbers where people put together fake bank statements and pocketed the cash,” admitted Cuban. That’s exactly what he thinks happened here.

Dennis Wong’s daughter also worked for Aspiration, according to the former Mavericks owner. He says that’s the part people are missing. She likely got her dad involved, which dragged him into the mess. “That’s what scammers do,” he said before calling it a straight-up Bernie Madoff-style ripoff. Not an NBA controversy.

Cuban also believed that Wong wasn’t trying to scam anyone intentionally. He just wanted Kawhi to get his money. The investment angle? Completely separate. “I don’t care, just pay me,” Cuban stated as if he was Wong himself.

If there is one person who has a right to have a healthy skepticism about these things, it’s Cuban. He’s been burned by investments before. “I made investments based off of trust,” he said. It doesn’t take much for someone to fudge the numbers and take the cash.

At its core, this story isn’t really about the Clippers or Kawhi. It’s about trust, money, and a company that went sideways. Aspiration was losing cash fast, and Wong got dragged into it through his daughter. Now, a dad finds himself stuck in the middle of a mess he didn’t fully control.

Torre’s story might make it look like a scandal, but that’s misleading. It’s really a cautionary tale for anyone investing in risky ventures, at least according to Cuban. People will try to scam you, sometimes cleverly, sometimes just out of desperation. This situation is a classic example of how messy investments can get.

The Kawhi-Clippers-Aspiration drama is messy, no doubt. But there’s no secret plot or conspiracy here. It’s just business gone wrong. We hear so much about the ins and outs of NBA business. It’s quite hard to figure out exactly what happened, but for the first time since the story dropped, maybe it’s not going to be the stain LA fans thought it would be.