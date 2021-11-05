“Christian Wood is a more handsome Scottie Pippen!”: Fans react to the 26-year old’s tweet about similarities between him and the Bulls Legend

Christian Wood’s playstyle and position isn’t the only thing that is similar to Scottie Pippen

Fans of the Houston Rockets’ power forward have been making the connections between him and the Bulls legend for a while. The comparisons between Scottie and Chris caught up to the man himself, with him posting this status:

I keep hearing I look like Scottie pippen lol — Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) November 3, 2021

Chris Wood had a rough start to his NBA career, where he was a virtual journeyman who moved between leagues until he finally got a chance to show his talent at the Detroit Pistons. Even then, he got COVID-19 and that halted his progress. In 2020 though, he seems to have found a permanent home in Houston Rockets.

The fans had their say too, with home hilarious memes and comparisons:

Hmmm nah he looks and plays like you pic.twitter.com/Ry430Bhi9U — ’ ℝ ☄️ (1-6) (@TatesBurner) November 3, 2021

Just don’t talk like him. — Air Christian (@air_christian) November 3, 2021

Christian Wood got his first big break with the New Orleans Pelicans – The Anthony Davis trade request got him his game time

Fans of Christian have been supportive of him from day one and were super happy when he got his chance. His game numbers for that day were 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks, and an assist. That may not have translated into a win, but he definitely caught the attention of the big teams.

The current Rockets man takes the comparisons with the former Rockets man in his stride, and not to his head. He’s been performing at a high level ever since he went to the Rockets, and everyone hopes he does have a stellar career

