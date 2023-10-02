Despite Initially ‘Despising’ Phil Jackson’s Offense, Michael Jordan Admitted the ‘Zen Master’ Was the Best Professional Coach in 2005

Michael Jordan holds the MVP trophy and coach Phil Jackson holds the championship trophy after the Bulls beat the Jazz to win their sixth title in 1998. Xxx C03 Phil Jackson 17 S Ut

Michael Jordan represented two franchises across his illustrious 15-year career. Over the years, Jordan played under the guidance of four coaches- Kevin Loughery, Stan Albeck, Doug Collins, and Phil Jackson, each of whom witnessed him dominate the hardwood like no other. Back in 2005, in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan showered Jackson with some heavy praise. As absurd as it sounds, MJ referring to the Zen Master as the ‘best professional coach’ was expected, but at the same time, was also a bit unexpected.

Kevin Loughery and Stan Albeck only coached Michael Jordan for one season each. By the time His Airness was in his third professional campaign, he had already established himself as one of the greatest players in the league. Doug Collins would simply draw up plays that allowed MJ to dictate the Bulls’ offense. As a result, MJ averaged 34.9 points in Collins’ three seasons as head coach.

On the other hand, Phil Jackson used a much more team-oriented offense. Since Mike didn’t have as much control over the ball as he would have liked, the Zen Master’s style of play initially frustrated the 6ft 6” shooting guard. However, during Jackson’s stint as the Chicago Bulls’ head coach, His Airness managed to win the Championship six times.

Michael Jordan picked Phil Jackson as the ‘best professional coach’

During the iconic 2005 Cigar Aficionado interview with Marvin R. Shanken, Michael Jordan was asked to name the best coach he’s ever had. Not offending any of his coaches, Jordan dished out an extremely diplomatic answer.

MRS: Best coach?

JORDAN: I played for very few coaches.

However, Shanken insisted that Air Jordan name a coach to guide the Dream Team – Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, James Worthy, Hakeem Olajuwon, and himself – that he listed down only a few moments back.

At this point, the five-time Most Valuable Player referred to Phil Jackson as the “best professional coach”. However, he didn’t select Jackson before tipping his hat to Larry Brown and Pat Riley – two legends who never coached him.

MRS: The Dream Team has to have a coach.

JORDAN: I can’t pick Coach Smith. I would take him because of my own preference. But Phil Jackson is by far the best professional coach, and that’s a close call with Larry Brown and Pat Riley.

While Gregg Popovich is the coach with the most number of wins in NBA history, Phil Jackson has the most number of Championship wins as a coach. With a grand total of 11 titles, Jackson has won two more Championships than Red Auerbach (2nd most Championships as a coach).

Jackson was famous for utilizing the ‘triangle offense’. It was a required change in strategy that the Bulls had to switch to. Shifting the offense to involve more players didn’t sit right with MJ initially. But it ended up being far more beneficial.

MJ was ‘scared’ and ‘intimidated’ by Dean Smith

Before Michael Jordan dominated the NBA hardwood, he was a superstar in the college basketball circuit. Playing for the University of North Carolina for three years, Jordan averaged 17.7 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Apart from gathering several individual accolades, Jordan helped Dean Smith’s team win the 1982 NCAA Championship. But before MJ could leave his mark on the hardwood, he revealed during an interview with SLAM that he was afraid of Coach Smith. Over those three years, MJ grew extremely close to Dean Smith. Today the two iconic basketball personalities share a great bond.