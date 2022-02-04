“I’m very thankful for Andrew Wiggins!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks about the newly selected All-Star, draws comparisons to Kevin Durant

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson heaps praise on Andrew Wiggins, is thankful that Wiggins takes on the primary defensive assignment

The Golden State Warriors stay golden, as they took down the Sacramento Kings last night. With this win, their win streak is now up to 8 and is the highest in the league. Taking on the Kings, the Splash Brothers got into the party early. Klay Thompson had 20 first-half points, on 7/9 shooting from the field.

The Kings kept clawing back, but the Warriors managed to hold on, to win the game 126-114. It was an impressive team victory, led by Klay Thompson and his 23 points. With his 6th 3-pointer of the night(he had 7 total), Klay passed Kobe Byrant on the All-Time 3-pointers made list. After the game, Klay stopped and talked to the NBC crew. They talked about Klay’s performances against the Kings, his celebrations, and his teammates.

Klay Thompson praises Andrew Wiggins, draws comparisons to Kevin Durant

The last time Klay Thompson played for the Warriors, he was sharing the floor with one of the best scorers in the world. Even though Kevin Durant is no longer on the Dubs, Klay feels that Andrew Wiggins does a pretty good job in filling his shoes.

Klay had high praise for Wiggins and JP following the Dubs’ win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FZZHSTG7TB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

This is big praise for the newly selected All-Star. Klay went on to talk about how Andrew Wiggins helps him out on the defensive floor. Before his injuries, Klay was the best two-way player on the team, always taking up the defensive assignment of the opponent’s best player. In his absence, Wiggins took on that role, and has been doing a tremendous job at it. Klay feels Wiggins still doing that helps him ease back into the defense, and he’s thankful for the same.

Klay says he’s “very thankful” for Wiggins this year pic.twitter.com/bsLfLWQ71I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Bit by bit, it seems like the pieces are falling in place for the Warriors. If they can get Draymond Green back and healthy till March, the Dubs would be a force to be reckoned with in April.