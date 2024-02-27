Clippers’ New Logo Draws ‘Drastic’ Suggestion from Former Clippers Star Matt Barnes

The LA Clippers have hit the nail on the head with their recent rebranding attempt. The franchise unveiled its brand-new logo after announcing its new home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. These attempts have already received praise from fans and NBA veterans alike. Recently, ex-Clippers star Matt Barnes applauded the franchise for putting in the effort to change the outlook of the team. Barnes also gave a few rather drastic suggestions.

Advertisement

Barnes and former NBA star Stephen Jackson discussed the new Clippers logo, jerseys, and the arena in Inglewood, during a recent edition of All the Smoke podcast. They also talked about how the LA franchise should focus on lifting the age-old curse on their team. Barnes asked his co-host, “The Clippers’ new colorway uniform, they changed their logo going into this new arena next season. You got a chance to check these out? The Red ones kind of hard.” Jackson was well aware of the changes being made for the franchise. He said, “New arena should be new everything…Yeah, new everything. F**k it. Yeah, change it [the name].”

Advertisement

While the NBA veterans are excited about the changes, they also want the team to get the “Donald Sterling curse and energy off” the franchise. Sterling was the previous owner of the team who was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 along with a $2.5 million fine after a recording of his racist remarks went public.

Meanwhile, Barnes also pointed out that this year the Clippers have a chance to break their prolonged Championship curse. They’re currently 4th in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record.

The two veterans argued that the name of the franchise has been tainted due to the associations of the past. By doubling down on the rebranding attempts, they can break free from those shackles and get a real fresh start from next season. Similar to these two gentlemen, majority of fans on the Internet are also in support of the Clippers makeover.

Fans approve of the Clippers makeover

It’s rare when you see the fans, especially on the internet rally behind something on a positive note. For a change, the Clippers have managed to achieve that with their recent news. Rob Perez posted “Huge W from me” for the franchise rebranding. The detailed analysis of the new Clippers jersey and logo can be found below:

Advertisement

Apart from him, several other fans had similar responses in the replies. One fan said that he is impressed by whoever came up with the new logo and jerseys for the franchise.

Another fan labeled it as the best rebranding attempt in the NBA.

And much like most things on the internet, there are a few fans who are not as pleased with what the franchise is offering.

But, that doesn’t change the fact that this new outlook for the team is being welcomed by a large majority. And if the franchise wants to move forward with a new attitude, this seems like a perfect start to a new Clippers era.