How Many Pairs of Shoes Does Michael Jordan’s Daughter Own? Comparing Jasmine Jordan’s Shoe Collection to PJ Tucker’s

Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, has been working behind the scenes to carry forward her father’s legacy. She recently talked about creating her own pathway working for her father’s iconic Jordan Brand, during an interview with Footwear News. Born into the Jordan royalty, Jasmine’s life has been influenced by the sneaker culture, that MJ influenced in America, right from her childhood. In this recent interview, the 31-year-old admitted to owning over 500 pairs of shoes, almost all of them being Jordans.

“The last time I counted I was well over 500 pairs,” Jasmine Jordan revealed. She further added that this number was an estimate after she had already cleaned out a few pairs and even donated some.

Furthermore, Jasmine also confessed her love for shoe boxes and claimed that she was obsessed with them. “I am obsessed with shoe boxes, like the display ones,” she said in the interview.

The Jordan Brand executive confessed that she particularly loves her shoe boxes when they are ordered in numbers or colored. To arrange these shoe boxes in her sneaker room, she has also acquired custom tables that are mirrored. These tables are customized with the letter ‘J’ (for Jordan), wherein she displays some of the best pairs from her impressive collection.

Being Michael Jordan’s daughter definitely comes with some perks, such as access to the best sneakers in the world. MJ had started the trend of sneakers being a part of fashion and culture, and it seems like the next generation in the Jordan household is more than willing to continue this tradition.

Milwaukee Bucks star PJ Tucker also owns an exquisite collection of exclusive sneakers

PJ Tucker is undeniably one of the most fashionable sneakerheads out there. His shoe collection is definitely something worth envying. Tucker has a versatile collection of shoes and has also collaborated with notable brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Ovadia & Sons.

According to Footwear News, PJ Tucker has a collection of more than 5000 pairs of shoes, ranging from various models, such as the Nike Kobe 4 Protos, Nike Zoom Kobe 6s, Nike Hyperdunks, Jordan 5s, and Travis Scott’s Jordan Brand Cactus Jack. Tucker is known to be a lavish spender when it comes to adding exquisite shoes to his collection and has even spent $250,000 on a pair of diamond encrusted AJ1s. Tucker has an estimated sneaker collection worth $145,000 and has also rocked many of these pairs in his NBA games.

The veteran star even edges out MJ’s own daughter in sneaker ownership, simply going off of numbers. However, Jasmine Jordan’s collection is almost exclusively Jordans, while Tucker deals with different products.