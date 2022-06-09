“Come on LeBron James, you’re a billionaire, get a new net”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star shoots around with Bronny James and Bryce James on Instagram Live

LeBron James went live from his Instagram as he played basketball with his sons Bronny and Bryce in the driveway of his house.

LeBron James might not be in the race to win the 2022 NBA title anymore, but playing ball doesn’t stop!

Recently, prior to Game 3 of the Warriors-Celtics clash, the Lakers superstar went live on his Instagram account, during which The King was hooping with sons – Bronny James and Bryce James.

The James trio showcased their unlimited range, hitting nothing but net, before ending the live stream with three makes in a row.

The 4-time MVP’s sons are almost the same height now and have been dominating high school basketball currently. Clearly, working out with their future HOFer father is doing them good.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James hoops with Bronny and Bryce while live-streaming it on Instagram

As soon as LBJ’s video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Indeed, it is great to see Bron during his “father time” period in the summers, however, we know for a fact he is going to enter next season with a vengeance.