“Contest the Prenup”: 2 Months After Bagging Scottie Pippen’s Retirement Fund, Larsa Pippen Speculates Britney Spears’ Divorce Will Get Messy

After 14 months of marriage, Britney Spears’s husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce, a significant shocker for Britney’s fans and the American pop star herself. Days after this announcement, Spears shared her side of the story on her Instagram page, admitting she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.” Star couple Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen caught up on this story in the episode, ‘Venues, Rings, and Other Things!’ of the Separation Anxiety Podcast.

Larsa Pippen recently finalized her divorce with Bulls star Scottie Pippen in 2021. Just two months before Britney Spears’ split, Larsa received a fortune worth of money after being awarded half of Scottie’s retirement fund. Since her divorce, Larsa Pippen has been dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. Larsa dating her ex-husband’s teammate’s son came in as much surprise and a shock for many in the NBA community.

However, Larsa and Marcus remain undeterred from criticism, fearlessly showing off their love for each other through their activities. The podcast is just one such initiative, where the couple discusses several hot topics and shares details about their intimate life with fans. This time, Marcus and Larsa discussed divorces, taking Britney’s and Larsa’s cases for reference.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discuss Britney Spears’ divorce with husband Sam Asghari

This episode of Separation Anxiety began with Marcus and Larsa debunking their engagement rumors. A picture of Larsa Pippen wearing a massive ring on her finger has gone viral on social media. The rumors have run so wild, they have even attracted the attention of Marcus’ parents, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy.

Moving on from this topic, Marcus brought up the latest news about Britney Spears’ husband seeking divorce after 14 months of love marriage. While discussing the topic, Larsa seemed relatively unmoved, exclaiming how she knew such a situation was coming soon.

Interestingly, a prenuptial agreement in Britney and Sam’s marriage guarantees Spears wouldn’t require paying her former husband. While discussing Britney and Sam’s marriage, Larsa and Marcus speculated that the divorce could get messy. Talking further about prenups, here is what the couple had to say.

Larsa: “Well, I think he’s [Sam Asghari] gonna contest the prenup. That mean’s he’s never gonna win.” Marcus: “Well, I think prenups exist for a reason. Unless, there is a breach of an agreement, or some sort of clause both parties mutually agreed to gets breached, then, you know, the prenup should be enforcing. In my opinion.”

Speaking of divorce, Larsa Pippen had a messy divorce with former Bulls star Scottie Pippen in 2021. Although it took years for the divorce to settle, The Real Housewives of Miami star earned half of Scottie’s retirement fund in divorce settlement. As per attorney David J. Glass, the former pair have resolved their issues amicably and are currently focusing on co-parenting their remaining minor children.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussed prenups in a recent episode of their podcast

Larsa and Marcus are pretty conscious of the importance of prenups in marriages. Having prenups can save couples from messy divorce settlements, which Michael Jordan learned the hard way after losing $168,000,000. Bringing a lawyer for the episode ‘Legally Speaking,’ Larsa and Pippen resolved several of their doubts and concerns regarding prenuptial agreements.

During the episode, Larsa seemed particularly interested in a fidelity clause as a prenup. As per the clause, if the partner cheats, there can be consequences for the same. Larsa’s interest in this clause raises questions about her experience in her relationship with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.