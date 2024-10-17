“Could Definitely Beat Mr. Michael Jordan”: Stephen Curry Recalls Most Memorable Part of 2021 Interview With MJ

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry have spearheaded two of the most storied dynasties in the NBA. Apart from being at the top of the basketball world, they are also known for their immaculate golfing skills. Both players are known for their competitive edge, but who will come out on top in a game of golf? Curry believes it will be him.

14-year-old Jazlyn Guerra, aka Jazzy, interviewed Curry during his Underrated Golf Tour and turned his attention to his sitdown with Michael Jordan in 2021.

MJ and Curry had an iconic interaction with each other at the 2021 Ryder Cup, where they discussed their love for golfing. Alluding to the sitdown, Jazzy asked Curry about his favorite memory from the sitdown and wondered if Curry could beat Jordan at golf. Curry replied, “I could definitely beat Mr. Michael Jordan in a game of golf.”

Then the Golden State Warriors guard touched upon his favorite aspect of his conversation with Jordan. He pointed out how both of them are intense competitors, and this aspect is palpable whether they are playing basketball or golf. They both hate to lose and when Jordan laid out his worldview about the same, Curry relished it the most.

“What I learned from him was the same competitive nature that he had as a basketball player. You can see why he is great. The same way he was talking about basketball, the same way he was talking about golf… Why golf means so much to him. Be competitive, challenge guys,” Curry added.

It was indeed a golden exchange considering Jordan’s rare interview appearances. It showed how much the 6x NBA champ respects the Warriors legend.

A sit-down to remember

During the memorable conversation, Curry asked Jordan how he balanced his time between basketball and golf when he was an active NBA player. Curry conveyed his dilemma about not finding enough time for golf, but at the same time, he feels guilty when he indulges in it too much.

In his response, Jordan joked that he didn’t have access to the golf courses in Chicago, it was easy for him to concentrate on the NBA when the season was going on. It was after his retirement that he pursued the sport more seriously.

Then MJ labeled golf as the toughest sport because you are on an island by yourself, unlike basketball, where one has to execute their moves as per the opponents. Jordan told Curry,

“I got into golf because maily because, from a competitve standpoint o me, it is the hardest game to play. I can always respond to an opponent, a defensive guy, offensive guy, whatever. But in golf, it’s like playing in a mirror, and you are battling yourself consistently to try to get to perfection.”

Jordan also credited golf for becoming his abode after retiring from basketball as it kept his competitive fervor intact. Thus, for MJ, golfing has become a way to maintain his intense personality.