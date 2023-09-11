Counting on $12,405,000 Check, Dennis Schroder Spent $6,000,000 on an Incredible Mansion

Dennis Schroder has played an integral part in the German national team’s exploits in recent times that propelled them to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday, delivering the country its first-ever championship. Schroder has also done well in the NBA, bagging a two-year $25.43 million contract with the Toronto Raptors this year. He will earn $12,405,000 next season thanks to his new contract. Before his move to Toronto was announced, Schroder had decided that it was high time to give fans a sneak peek of his $6,000,000 LA mansion, posting a tour of the grand villa on his YouTube channel.

Schroder has been a key piece for almost all of the teams he has played for thus far. He’s represented quite a few teams in the NBA, including the Atlanta Hawks, the OKC Thunder, the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Drafted in 2013, the 29-year-old has been in the league for around 10 years now, earning an impressive $77,573,794 in that time.

Dennis Schroder gave fans a tour of his $6,000,000 LA home

In 2020, during his first stint with the LA Lakers, Schroder had splurged $6,000,000 on a marvelous home in the City of Angels. The German guard shared a video of the massive mansion on YouTube about two months ago.

The video kicks off with Schroder showing off his gaming room, one that was designed by the same engineers who helped FaZe Clan for their set-up. He then proceeded to show the kids play area, and flexed his $50,000 chandelier. However, his presentation seemed rather inept. As a result, his wife Ellen Schroder decided to take over the tour. Ellen explained how all of the furniture was designer, and that she had helped with the design.

Additionally, she, alongside Dennis, showed off their master bedroom, which was the result of her creativity as well. They then went around the house showing a number of other bedrooms, before the former Lakers guard took the viewers to the terrace. He proceeded to show the kitchen, the swimming pool, and a full-sized basketball court that he had big plans for. Schroder said:

“If we sign with Los Angeles again, I want to make a hall here. I want to lay a new floor. I want to cover the whole thing…a whole new court. Then I don’t always have to drive to the facility in the evening.”

It’s a beautiful home, but seems like Schroder will not be able to see through his big plans. Just a few weeks after giving fans the tour, it was announced that he had agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. That means, he’ll be taking his talents four hours away from sunny LA, as he makes the move to America’s Northern neighbors.

Schroder crowned MVP of the recently concluded FIBA World Cup

As mentioned earlier, Schroder performed exceptionally at the FIBA World Cup. Averaging 19 points, two rebounds, and six assists per game, he led the German national team to the World Cup Finals. In the Gold Medal match, the team faced off against Serbia, where Schroder showed up yet again.

Scoring 28 points, he helped Germany secure their first-ever World Cup. A huge achievement, both for him and his country, and one that was capped off with him receiving the MVP award for his efforts.

And now, with the 2023-2024 season around the corner, Raptors fans are excited to see the veteran guard’s form. Hopefully he brings that same MVP-level form to the Scotiabank Arena.