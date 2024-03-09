Damian Lillard Refuses to Reveal Whether He’s in Touch with ‘Romantic Interest’ GloRilla

Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his long-time partner and wife of two years, Kay’La Lillard. The two tied the knot back in September of 2021 and Lillard filed for divorce in late 2023. Now, the Milwaukee Bucks star has no specific romantic interests that the media outlets have caught a wind of. The only prospect out there is rapper GloRilla, who has displayed her interest in Dame.

However, the seven-time All-Star decided not to elaborate when asked if something was brewing between the two. Rumors surrounding Damian Lillard and GloRilla have been making the rounds on social media after the Memphis-based rapper decided to shoot her shot at the 6’2 guard during this past All-Star weekend.

Rumored to be in touch with one another, TMZ recently approached Lillard to get an update on what was going on between the two. But when asked, Lillard chose not to speculate on the rumors at all. The TMZ reporter asked Lillard, “I wanna know, have you seen GloRilla shooting her shot at you…Have you reached out to her at all? Have you spoken to her since or nah?”

Lillard first gave the rapper a shoutout after listening to the reporter’s question. But when asked about the potential rumors, Dame had this to say, “No comment, my brother.”

During the recently concluded 73rd All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Damian Lillard had the opportunity to meet GloRilla. The two got a few pictures together and after meeting the Bucks star, the 24-year-old rapper went straight to X, displaying her desire to be with the NBA star.

Her first tweet read, “Who ni**a dis is? Cause I want him.” This tweet was shortly followed by another wherein she said, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

Now, the fact that Lillard chose not to comment instead of just denying the rumors of the two being in touch, adds to the mystique of what may be happening between the two.

Damian Lillard’s personal life

Rapper GloRilla decided to shoot her shot at Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard only months after Lillard went on to file for divorce from his college sweetheart, Kay’La Henson.

Lillard and Henson had been together for more than a decade and even tied the knot back in 2021. The two have three children together as well. The couple welcomed their first child in March 2018. Henson then went on to give birth to twins in January 2021, months before the two got married.

But now, Lillard has filed for divorce from Henson and is still going through the proceedings. So, it may be safe to assume that he may not make things public with GloRilla until after the divorce is finalized. That is if something is going on between the two after all.