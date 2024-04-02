Damian Lillard’s Injury Status For Bucks-Wizards Up in the Air as He Deals With a Groin Strain

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In their latest game, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 122-113 to overcome a seven-point loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the win against the depleted Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with 38 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. While the Bucks had a great scoring balance, Damian Lillard was missing from the fray because of a right groin strain. Will Lillard appear in the Bucks’ upcoming fixture versus the Washington Wizards?

As per the latest official injury report, Lillard has been ruled ‘Out’ due to a right groin strain. Therefore, the high-scoring guard is set to miss his second straight game. However, considering that the Wizards have one of the worst records in the league, the Bucks are likely to handle the business without their second-highest scorer for the season.

This will be the sixth game when the All-Star won’t appear this season. Without him, the Bucks have registered five losses and their only win came against the Hawks, per Statmuse. Despite a huge dip in his numbers, the guard’s presence is necessary against high-seeded squads. As for the Bucks, they have 47 wins and 27 losses, placed second in the Eastern Conference standings, and are 2.5 games ahead of the third-placed Cavs.

The team is likely heading for a second-place finish this season. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bucks haven’t finished below the third seed, making them one of the most consistent rosters in the league. Despite their consistencies, there are question marks around their postseason success.

Will Damian Lillard and Co. capitulate in the postseason?

Despite having a terrific record, the Bucks’ defense has often been in the crosshairs. With a defensive rating of 115, they are 14th in the league. In contrast, they had a defensive rating of 110.9 during the 2022-23 season which puts them in fourth place. This dip in defensive rating can be attributed to the departure of Jrue Holiday who gave the team terrific perimeter cover.

While Lillard isn’t the same defensive player, he has helped elevate the offense. During the 2022-23 season, the Bucks were 15th in the league with an offensive rating of 114.3. On the other hand, in the current season, they are fifth with a rating of 118.4. Therefore, the advanced stats reflect the change in the point guard position.

With the postseason just a few weeks away, this change will be magnified at another level. The slowed-down pace can impact the offensive output but the veteran duo, Lillard and Antetokounmpo will not be a pushover. Will the deadly combo enable the Bucks to lift their second title in the 2020s?