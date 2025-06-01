Daring To Be Fired Weeks Prior, Charles Barkley Changes His Tone On ESPN During TNT’s Final Broadcast

After decades of unforgettable moments, Inside the NBA has aired its final episode, marking the end of a remarkable run on TNT. The network’s refusal to extend the show’s contract before the season marked the end of one of the most entertaining TV shows of the past 35+ years. Last night’s Game 6 broadcast of the New York Knicks versus the Indiana Pacers was the last episode. And as we prepare for the finals, it’s time to say goodbye.

We are saying goodbye not to the individuals, who will continue to appear all over the NBA landscape, but to the magical experience that was Shaqtin’ a Fool or EJ’s Neato State of the Night. As the show goes off into the sunset, it’s worth noting that we will get some version of Inside the NBA on ESPN. But it could be different from what everyone has witnessed until now.

Charles Barkley knows this and is already setting up a few ground rules for the new network. Chuck has insisted that he will remain true to his usual unabashed self, and if ESPN wants him to change, they can instead pay out his seven-year contract in full. “Nobody at ESPN is going to tell me what to say or do. Period,” he added.

This continues a trend of Barkley taking shots at ESPN. In the past, he has claimed the network is full of “clowns” and has insisted that they continue to fail to promote the NBA in a fair and honest way. He also asserted that Stephen A. Smith, the face of the network, works like a “dog” due to his numerous contractually required appearances.

“Like dogs,” he said. “I ain’t gonna be working like no damn dog … I can give you 2 years … I’m not gonna be going on First Take, Get Up, SportsCenter, Pat McAfee.”

However, Charles has changed his tune a little, to many people’s surprise. Chuck called ESPN a “brilliant network” as part of his final statement to America last night.

“To ESPN, it’s gonna be an honor and a privilege to work for you guys,” started Barkley, after thanking a long list of important names. “You guys are the number one sports network in history, and I’m excited for it. You got some tremendous talents and I’m looking forward to co-working with those guys.”

With not many options on the table, Barkley might have come to the realization that this is the path he must take forward. But there are still some who do not believe this will work.

Rob Parker is worried about over-involved network executives

Rob Parker, the former ESPN panel member on shows like First Take, does not believe that this transitional period from TNT to ESPN will go well. TNT gave Inside the NBA all power and control in decision-making, crafting a show that was unique in both approach and execution. However, ESPN is known to push out a relatively formulaic product in the modern era.

Parker thinks that the over-involvement of studio executives trying to continue to commercialize every aspect of their broadcast might ruin the genuine nature that Inside the NBA is known for.

“It was a mistake!” started Parker. “Inside the NBA, [being broadcast] on ESPN next year is a mistake, a colossal mistake. It ain’t going to work. It ain’t going to feel the same; it ain’t going to be the same.”

Most fans are thankful that they can continue watching the crew because there was a moment when it felt like last night’s show would have been the final one. However, Parker raised some valid concerns about how different the show could be.

This is not Shannon Sharpe jumping from FS1 to ESPN. To go from Undisputed to First Take is to move from one used car lot to another and resume selling. For Inside the NBA to maintain its cherished status among its huge fan base, the show must be allowed to remain true to its essence.