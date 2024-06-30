Clippers Playing Hardball With Paul George’s Contract Has NBA Analyst Befuddled

Paul George‘s time with the Los Angeles Clippers seems to be leading to an end. The veteran forward opted out of the final year of his contract with the team and is testing free agency this offseason. The two parties had an entire year to negotiate and avoid this situation. However, they couldn’t reach an agreement. George signing for another team has baffled many including Justine Termine.

The radio host called out the Clippers management for fiddling with the forward’s future. He claimed that the team could have easily afforded to concede to George’s demands. In return, he’d have ensured they remained contenders to win the title.

The anlayst was particularly taken aback that the franchise played hardball with the veteran forward, especially as they are getting a new home arena and PG is the safest bet to keep them in the championship race. He said,

“Steve Ballmer is by far the wealthiest in the sport… Clippers are entering this new arena next season. So it seemed to me like that is leverage for Paul George and with him, they can compete for a title. That’s how good they were at times last year…”

Can the Clippers win a title if Paul George is not on the team?

@TermineRadio talks with @JumpShot8 about the Clippers star forward’s leverage heading into free agency pic.twitter.com/Z4KASmc2rc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 29, 2024

Termine added that the Clippers barely have any valuable assets and there’s almost no chance they can land a better player than George. He could still wind up re-signing with the franchise, but the possibility seems low. While the Clippers felt George wasn’t worth a max contract, several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, believe he is.

Paul George to the Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors are reportedly bidding adieu to Klay Thompson, who is set to sign elsewhere as a free agent, ending his 13-year stint with the franchise. The team allegedly wanted Paul George to fill the hole that the guard’s departure would cause.

They explored a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers but walked away when they asked for Bradin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors felt the Clippers’ price tag was too steep and the two sides couldn’t agree to terms. Additionally, even CJ McCollum was convinced that George to the Bay would be a great idea.

George is now a free agent and can sign for any team he wishes. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the frontrunners to land him but the Warriors likely won’t give up until they’ve exhausted every avenue in their pursuit of the nine-time All-Star.