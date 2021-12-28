“I can’t go into the crowd to fight, I’ll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something”: Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 

A fan altercation overshadowed an amazing performance by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in the absence of Donovan Mitchell.

On Monday night, Utah Jazz gave a visit to the San Antonio Spurs but without their All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is sidelined with a back injury.

As the 10th best team in the West took on the team with the 3rd best record in the league, the crowd inside the AT&T was not at all fazed by the Jazz keeping their lead intact for most of the game.

Fans kept on dissing players on every play and free-throws, including a play that included former Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson. The twenty-nine-year-old Jazz guard protested against an official’s call, which prevented him from arriving in time to cover Doug McDermott, resulting in the latter making a three.

The Jazz took a timeout after that call by the ref, a fan from San Antonio, who started yelling directly at the player. JC first tried to ignore him, however, the man “crossed the line” so Jordan tried to scold and challenge him.

Jordan Clarkson tried to fight a bully in the stands

As Clarkson tried confronting his bully, his teammates separated him, avoiding a major altercation, and arena security removed the fan from the building. And the Jazz guard had this to say about the incident.

Jordan Clarkson’s full comments on the incident with the fan https://t.co/oswBEXwwqB pic.twitter.com/omVZAKU7b0 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 28, 2021

The hilarious comment by Jordan does make the matter light, but this again takes us back to the time when fans had a series of altercations with the players last season, leading to major controversies. Some of them were even racial.

What this San Antonio fan yelled is not clear yet, but it would take a lot for anybody to get into JC’s head, who is one of the coolest players in the league.

Clarkson scored 23-points and sealed the 110-104 win with a pair of free throws soon after the confrontation. He’ll look to put up a similar performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, in another game without Spida Mitchell.