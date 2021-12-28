Basketball

“I can’t go into the crowd to fight, I’ll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something”: Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 

"I can't go into the crowd to fight, I'll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something": Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"You need to get rid of Russell Wilson": Terry Bradshaw delivers a harsh verdict on the Seattle Seahawks' QB situation
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I can't go into the crowd to fight, I'll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something": Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 
“I can’t go into the crowd to fight, I’ll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something”: Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 

A fan altercation overshadowed an amazing performance by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in the absence…