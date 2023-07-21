“Canon Gotta Stop Hanging Out With Draymond Green!”: Stephen Curry’s Underrated Shows Hilarious ‘Bubblewrap’ Footage of 5 Y/O Son Along With Daughter Ryan

Credits: Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry‘s documentary ‘Underrated‘ was released worldwide on July 21st on Apple TV. The documentary tells the coming-of-age story of the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. It also covers the journey of a college basketball player to build one of the greatest sports dynasties the world has ever seen. Viewers also get a peek into Chef Curry’s personal life, and one of them includes his 5-year-old son and daughter.

Canon, the youngest of Curry’s children, has become a fan favorite in the last few months. He has recently turned five and has already taken over the Warriors’ locker room. In a segment of the documentary, he was seen as a young, carefree, disruptive kid that drew comparisons to Draymond Green from the internet.

Stephen Curry’s son Canon Curry draws a comparison with Draymond Green

A segment of the documentary shows Stephen Curry with his laptop, working on his thesis in silence. His daughter, Ryan, looks at the camera while she is also chewing the pencil. However, in this dead silence, there is one person busy in his own world. Canon didn’t care if his father was busy working on something important or if his sister was doing her homework. He was jumping on bubble wrap, which made a blasting noise in the pin-drop silence. After jumping on two bubble wraps, Canon went back and brought another. He put it on the floor and jumped on it again.

Twitter users found it funny and shared the incident of young Canon being a total menace in the house. Reacting to the video one of the fans wrote, “Damn draymonds been teaching him well.”

Another fan wrote, “Canon gotta stop hanging out with Draymond.”

Reacting to Canon being carefree and disruptive, another Twitter user wrote, “Canon like… this house needs noise.”

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha saved Draymond Green from Canon

This is not the first time we have seen Canon being Canon. Earlier, in November 2022, before the Warriors were taking on the Los Angeles Clippers, he tried something different this time.

When Draymond Green was leaving the tunnel to go to the court, he saw Canon with his mom, Ayesha. Green went for the fist bump, but the young man had totally different plan. He raised his hand as if he were going to punch rather than give a small fist bump. Lucky for Draymond, Ayesha saved him from the massive impact.

The video went viral, and Twitter trolled Green for almost getting the taste of his own medicine. Canon is frequently seen with his dad around the locker room, interacting with the players after and before the game.