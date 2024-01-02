Ayesha Curry Takes Her and Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Golfing 4 Weeks After Golf Admission: “Great First Day of 2024!”

Credits: Mar 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with his son Canon Curry after the game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha Curry, reigned in the New Year with a trip to the golf course. She accompanied her son, Canon, to the course, where he was seen gleefully teeing up golf shots. She posted the image on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“Great first day of 2024! This is my mood.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1742054155131232618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The love for golf runs in the Curry family. In July 2023, Stephen Curry proved that after winning the American Century Championship. During the tournament, he showed that his limitless range isn’t limited to the basketball course with an incredible hole-in-one.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1680289396019347456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show last year, Ayesha revealed her husband loves golf and she’s learning to play the sport. When the host called her an ‘amazing golfer,’ she scoffed and laughed hysterically at the suggestion. She said she’s not that good at the sport but explained why she is in no hurry to skip steps to get better:

“It’s a lifelong sport and it took me a long time to realize that. Even if I get 1% better every time, it’s something that I continue to work on.”

Ayesha claimed Steph’s love for golf and her desire to learn and get better makes it the perfect family activity. They can always do it together and play it anywhere in the world. However, her obsession with golf has had one adverse effect on her social media profiles. She explained:

“My algorithms on my Instagram have changed. And it used to be like, ‘Short rib, seven ways.’ And now it’s like, ‘How to get your ball to fly straight.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ [But] I’m obsessed.”

Ayesha’s obsession with golf is evident. After a presumably exhausting New Year’s party, the actress is on the golf course in the morning with her son.

Stephen Curry spends summer golfing with family

Stephen Curry has made golf the staple of his offseason activities. Even when he’s on vacation with his family. In June 2023, Ayesha Curry shared pictures from the family’s trip to Hawaii, which also featured a day on the golf course. The couple’s son, Canon, showcased his golfing skill, driving the ball an impressive distance. The shot was Ayesha screaming in glee.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct4jc9CPBxm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Stephen Curry was not on the golf course only to have fun with his family but also to practice for the American Century Championship in July. The practice paid off as the Golden State Warriors superstar won the event with an eagle on the 18th hole.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1680699204274888706?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ayesha was ensuring Stephen stayed focused on his golf game ahead of the tournament. She even accompanied him to the golf course and was willing to make a massive sacrifice to be there for her husband.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CtQKmAVrMnG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She posted images from their trips to the course and captioned it:

“I’d clip my acrylics off anytime to golf with you my love.”

While she claims she’d do it for him, the truth seems to be that she’d clip her nails so she could play. It’s evident she loves the sport and wants to get better at it. Nothing will stop her short of hitting the course. Not expensive acrylic nails, nor a New Year’s party.