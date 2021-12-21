“Dejounte Murray has been the most slept on player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the youngster for joining David Robinson as the only players in Spurs history with 10+ triple-doubles

Stuffing the stat sheet with a 24-point, 13-assists, and 12-rebounds triple-double, Dejounte Murray ties Nikola Jokic as the league leader in triple-doubles (6) this season.

On Monday night, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers hosted a Dejounte Murray-led San Antonio Spurs team at the Staples Center. As soon as the ball was tipped off, it was Gregg Popovich’s boys who were on the driving seat of the game. And in a pretty one-sided contest, that saw merely 1 lead change and 2 ties, ended with the visiting team grabbing a much-needed 116-92 win.

It was an incredible performance by PG13. However, it was Murray who was the star of the night. Proving to be one of the more consistent guards this season, Dejounte followed his 25-point, 9-assists, and 7-rebounds near triple-double performance against the Kings, with a huge 24-point, 13-assists, and 12-rebounds triple-double.

Coach Pop had some compliments for his star player after a huge night.

“Dejounte’s taken more and more responsibility.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Dejounte Murray sets a new single-season triple-double record in SAS history

Murray’s Monday night triple-double was the 10th of his career, making him the 2nd player in Spurs history (behind David Robinson) to record 10+ triple-doubles. His 6th triple-double of the season tied him with Nikola Jokic as the league leader in the same and set a new franchise record for the highest number of triple-doubles recorded in a single season.

And as soon as these stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

FIRST player in Spurs history to record SIX triple-doubles in a single season ‼️@DejounteMurray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/C5gzLLXPYU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 21, 2021

From start to finish, we just watched Dejounte Murray’ best game of his career 24 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 10/22 from the field, 4/6 from three. MIP. All-Star. All-Defensive. You name it. — Zach (@zachcolwellPtR) December 21, 2021

Plus 4 steals. All star and first team all defense — Alvaro Ayala (@alvaroayalasj) December 21, 2021

Dude is a walking triple double. Great 2 way player who can do a little bit of everything . — 🔥🐅 (@SouthBeachMamba) December 21, 2021

The 6-foot-4 two-way star has been putting up a strong case for the MIP honors. The 5th year guard has been averaging 18.1 points, 8.6 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 2 steals (career-highs in all)per game this season. Surely, he will be a legit candidate to make his first All-Star appearance this season.