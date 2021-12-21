Basketball

“Dejounte Murray has been the most slept on player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the youngster for joining David Robinson as the only players in Spurs history with 10+ triple-doubles

“Dejounte Murray has been the most slept on player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the youngster for joining David Robinson as the only players in Spurs history with 10+ triple-doubles
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Grizzlies beat the Thunder by 80 without Ja Morant, but lost to the same team with him???": NBA Twitter stirs up a debate that puts a question on Grizzlies star guard's affect on the team
Next Article
"Joel Embiid mocked Enes Kanter Freedom by singing the song 'let freedom ring'": Kendrick Perkins shares a hilarious insight into the Philly big man's sensational 41-point double-double at the TD Garden
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook now has 400 consecutive games with a turnover" : Former MVP enters the history books, for the wrong reason this time
“Russell Westbrook now has 400 consecutive games with a turnover” : Former MVP enters the history books, for the wrong reason this time

As great as Russell Westbrook is, his carelessness with the basketball is now starting to…