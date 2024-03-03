Dejounte Murray’s ‘Exasperated’ Reaction to Tech Call Gains Support From NBA Twitter: “Gotta Start Fining These Refs”

NBA referees are often in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and are critiqued incessantly by fans and analysts alike. On Saturday, one of the league’s most recognizable officials, Tony Brothers, was in the eye of the storm after a bizarre call, which is being scrutinized heavily on social media.

During the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, guard Dejounte Murray was heading to the bench during a timeout when he was called over by Brothers, who seemed intent on having a discussion. The Hawks star paid no heed and took a seat before gesturing to the veteran referee that he wasn’t interested in a chat. Brothers took exception to Murray’s disregard and charged him with a technical foul.

Murray was exasperated after clocking that he was called for a tech. He did not escalate the matter further during the game but took to social media to voice his frustration. He reposted the video on X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote a response that read,

“Getting A Tech Because There Was Nothing To Talk About Is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!”

Per the NBA’s rulebook, referees can hand out technical fouls if a player is “disrespectfully addressing an official.” Murray’s disinterest in talking to Brothers, despite the official’s insistence, could be deemed as disrespectful. However, the Hawks guard and many fans on social media seemed to disagree. One fan even wrote that the referee charged Murray with a technical foul because his feelings were hurt.

Another fan suggested that, like players, officials should have their salaries deducted for poor calls.

One fan pointed out that Brothers would’ve charged Murray with a technical foul if he argued during the discussion, putting him into a double bind.

Another fan opined that the official wanted to clear his guilty conscience but Murray’s dismissal swayed him to act inappropriately.

The NBA will likely protect Brothers and not acknowledge the call. However, Murray could be staring at a hefty fine for calling out an official in a public forum. That scenario will likely fuel the guard’s frustration, but it’s the most likely outcome.

NBA’s poor refereeing standards

Dejounte Murray’s technical foul for refusing to indulge in a conversation with an official is among the most bizarre calls of the 2023-24 NBA season. However, another contender is battling for the most comical label. In November 2023, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama pulled off a stellar block on Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddey’s layup attempt.

However, Charles Bassey fouled the OKC guard before he could get his shot off, rendering the block inconsequential. A frustrated Wembanyama did not curse or moan about the ball but was called for a technical foul for bouncing the ball too hard off the floor. The entire stadium groaned in disbelief.

The officiating standards in the NBA continue to frustrate fans, players, coaches, and analysts alike. Earlier this week, Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams was left frustrated with the referees missing a foul call on the final possession of his team’s loss to the New York Knicks. He described it as the “worst call of the season.”

The officiating crew admitted they missed an easy call and Williams hasn’t been fined for his comments. The league office’s decision to pardon the Pistons’ head coach suggests they agree with his assessment. The NBA rarely lets criticism about an official slide without punishment, but they are seemingly making an exception due to the severity of the error.