Demanding $240 Million For An NBA Return, ‘Dark Nowitzki’ Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Lethal Shooter For Help

Mar 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 105-99. | Credits- Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal loves to play around, but boy, do we wish his recent online claims were true. Diesel has been teasing an NBA return, this time in a different role on the court. He wants to be a shooter and has even called for help to make it happen, all while demanding a hefty paycheck.

Advertisement

O’Neal, who retired in 2011, was truly a woeful shooter. But now, he’s taken a keen interest in playing the “Steph Curry” way — shooting from all over the floor. That’s not to say he’s any good at it, but he clearly enjoys himself while putting up those shots. Shaq has even gone as far as calling himself, albeit jokingly, “The Black Stephen Curry”.

Recently, Shaq put up a clip on his Instagram of himself playing ball in an open court in Germany. In the caption, he demanded $240 million and called upon the services of Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter, to get better at the craft.

The Los Angeles Lakers also hilariously compared themselves to German legend Dirk Nowitzki, stating, “Dark Nowitzki is taking over Germany, pay me what I’m worth lol.” He then proceeded to post another video of himself trying to make jump shots. And… that was not easy to watch.

Shaq went 0 of 18 from the field, hitting airballs on wide-open shots. Still, that didn’t stop him from saying, “240 million for 3 years any NBA team wanna sign me. I’m ready, Lethal Shooter. I need you lol Dark Nowitzki was off but pay me what I’m worth lol.” Whether Matthews, a shooting coach, helps him improve or not, remains to be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Hopeful fans who believe Shaq could actually return might not realize how often he jokes around like this online. Let’s get one thing straight. He’s 100% not coming back. Realistically, making an NBA return at 53 and adopting a Curry-like playing style just isn’t possible. Still, the fact that he’s asking for $240 million is arguably funny.

For months, Shaq has berated Rudy Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, calling him one of the worst players in the NBA and questioning his $205 million contract extension. And now he’s retired and asking for $35 million more? Shaq cannot be serious.