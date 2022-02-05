“Joel Embiid is the biggest and most dominant big man since Shaquille O’Neal”: The Philly star joins the Lakers legend as the only player to average 25/10 through his first 300 games

Joel Embiid joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only player to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through the first 300 games of his career since the NBA-ABA Merger.

Joel Embiid is playing some of the best basketball of his career. With Ben Simmons not suiting up for Philly, the Cameroonian big man has had more freedom with the ball. Dominating the paint, as usual, Embiid has also been looking quicker with the rock in his hand while looking much more comfortable shooting jumpers.

Playing his 300th game tonight against the Mavs, JoJo has achieved a special feat only one other player has managed to accomplish. Since the NBA-ABA merger, Joel Embiid is only the second player to average at least 25 points and 10 assists through his first 300 games. The Sixers big man joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only two players to reach this milestone.

Joel Embiid is playing his 300th career game tonight. He is 1 of 10 players to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first 300 games. Only 2 players have done this since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77): Joel Embiid and Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/9pDLUSFiF0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid joins Shaq to achieve a special feat

Several players, coaches, and analysts have drawn comparisons between the two big men. Danny Green recently spoke about his teammate being “Shaq with footwork and a touch“.

As soon as the wild feat went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

people don’t understand they are watching an all time great right in front of their eyes https://t.co/Qtv6PV4rSt — Alex Yousko (@Ayousko26) February 5, 2022

just in terms of how much he has overcome to get to this point. so happy for him. All the injuries and his brother dying….he deserves everything positive in his life. — I hate all my teams (@XelaPhila) February 4, 2022

Embiid is currently in the midst of an MVP-type season. He has been averaging 29.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while leading his team to the 3rd best record in their conference.