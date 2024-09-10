DeMarcus Cousins Describes His Game as a “Mutt,” Picked Skills From Shaquille O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony

Before injuries derailed his career, Demarcus Cousins was an elite modern-day center. The Kings star had the strength and skill to dominate in the paint but also had a sweet jump shot and could bank one from anywhere on the court. He developed the ability to play efficiently with his back to the basket and from the perimeter or beyond the arc due to his admiration for two Hall of Famers.

On the Club 520 Podcast, the crew asked the 34-year-old which player he modeled his play style after. Cousins explained that since he grew up in Alabama, a state with no NBA team, he followed multiple franchises and idolized several players. He then named Carmelo Anthony and Shaquille O’Neal as his two biggest inspirations. The former Kings star said,

“I say my game is kind of like a Mutt (A dog whose parents belong to different breeds)… I had a lot of favorite players. My number one was Carmelo Anthony. The way he move with the ball, his size, the physicality, the finesse, the combination of both. I fell in love with it… Obviously, I love Shaq with just his dominance and the intimidation that he played with.”

Cousins explained that he was drawn to Anthony due to his innate ability to play iso against any player and drain buckets. He also wasn’t only a shooter. The retired forward had the strength to muscle his way to the rim and dunk with authority or finish with finesse.

On the contrary, O’Neal had only one play style because he did not need another. The center is arguably the most dominant player in history. He was unstoppable in the paint and did as he pleased when not double-teamed. He’s the gold standard in his position and the role model for physically gifted players like Cousins.

The four-time All-Star also named Amar’e Stoudemire and Pau Gasol among the players he idolized growing up. He claimed that the former Suns star’s approach mirrored Anthony’s, which appealed to him. On the contrary, the Lakers icon Gasol was graceful on the court and rarely relied on strength and athleticism to get the upper hand.

Cousins’ response explains a lot about his playing style. He has shades of every player he mentioned and managed to have the same impact as they did before injuries ravaged his career.