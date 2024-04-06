Dennis Rodman Dips Toes in $13.3 Billion Industry, Launches $397 ‘Ring of Honor’ Product

Dennis Rodman recently became the newest celebrity to expand his business into the world of cigars. This area may already be very crowded. But with someone as passionate about cigars as Rodman entering the field, best believe he will be selling among the best of them. The Rodzilla took to his Instagram to make the special announcement, sharing a very off-best futuristic video to do so in classic Rodman fashion.

The cigar industry is already flying high with its success. According to Statista, the revenue in this market in the United States alone has reached an impressive $13.3 billion. Consider this mind-boggling figure to be just the beginning as it is expected to grow by at least 4.28% annually and the estimated volume of cigars by 2028 is set to be around 16.9 billion pieces.

It’s no surprise that Rodman chose to go the cigar route in his business expansion because he considers it to be one of the things that he can’t live without. However, these numbers also likely had a very large bearing on his decision to enter this expansive market.

Rodman has become a rather good businessman and the Ring of Honor segway into this new venture is a testament to that. In January of this year, the Bulls held a ceremony called the ‘Ring of Honor’ where they celebrated their players from the three-peat era. As one might hope and expect, Rodman was one of the few legends who were honored that night.

Seemingly having taken inspiration from the ceremony, the former Bulls and Pistons player has named his brand, ‘The Dennis Rodman Ring of Honor Cigar’ which is now being sold at ShopDreamersCigar.com at $397 a pack. It’s a limited release with only 250 boxes available. Further, three of the boxes contain a golden ticket that the lucky winners can redeem to get a signed Rodman jersey.

Dennis Rodman’s love for cigars

During the ’10 Things Dennis Rodman Can’t Live Without’ segment with GQ in 2021, Rodman mentioned cigars as something that he can’t live without, right behind his kids and the ladies. He said, “It is one of my favorite things in the world, aside from my kids and maybe, a female species. I think everyone in the world knows I smoke cigars.”

But he is not the only Bulls legend with a special place in his heart for cigars.

Michael Jordan likely has the most iconic picture anyone has ever taken with a cigar in their hand. Having a special appreciation for them, since he has money to burn, Jordan just keeps adding to his cigar tally. According to a rough estimate by REBOUND on YouTube, Jordan might’ve spent well over a million dollars on cigars since retirement.