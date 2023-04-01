“You’ve Had an Amazing Life and I’m Glad To Share It With You”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Charles Barkley’s Message on His IG Story

The fate of the NBA and the narrative around the league are often dictated by duos. However, the most popular duo in the world of basketball entertainment may just be one that never took to the court together.

This duo is none other than the one formed at Inside the NBA by Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. While they may have been a fabulous tandem on the NBA court too, fate dictated that they only unite in the TNT studio. And the pairing has definitely proven to be one that is universally adored by the NBA fandom.

The two Hall of Famers and their constant banter have been a fixture of NBA games for well over a decade now. While they combine absurd “punditry” and baffling statements, the entertainment value is through the sky.

The duo’s constant bickering might appear to a simpleton as “hatred”. However, that definitely isn’t the case and all their banter and pranks are in good spirit. Charles Barkley himself addressed the same on the show and cleared the air for any doubters.

Shaquille O’Neal shared Charles Barkley squandering any whispers of a ‘beef’

Christmas is the season of giving presents, and Chuck gave Shaq an all-timer. Barkley showered praise and love for his co-host on air in a wholesome exchange.

Chuck is known for his brutal (sometimes to a flaw) honesty and hearing the same from him certainly must have meant a lot to the Big Diesel. A warm, tight hug on live television was warranted in return for Barkley’s kind words.

“People are like ‘Yo man, do you and Shaq really hate each other?’. I said ‘man, stop it!’. You are one of the most genuine people. You’re one of the most fun people that I’ve ever been around. Obviously, the basketball stuff is self-explanatory. I mean, you are one of the greatest to ever do it” stated Charles Barkley.

“But, I tell people man, I love messing with you on the show. I would never fight your big a**, number one. Not fair. You’ve had an amazing life, and I’m glad to share it with you” said Chuck as he spoke about his on-air love-hate (mostly hate) relationship with Shaq.

Shaq recently shared the same on his Instagram story as well. Maybe the big man misses his sparring buddy as he’s out after his hip surgery.

The duo won hearts with their show of affection. If their chemistry and love weren’t evident, here was the proof one needed. It isn’t surprising that TNT decided to ensure the duo was signed on for the long run.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley signed long-term extensions with TNT in 2022.

The duo was offered lucrative contract extensions by TNT in 2022. Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were also extended extensions. TNT really does intend to keep the crew together for as long as possible.

Shaquille O’Neal’s extension is valued at around $30 million a year. Charles Barkley’s on the other hand, seems to be more of a long-term move, and has been evaluated to be worth close to $200 million over the span of a decade.

This makes the duo two of TV’s most expensive hosts. And with the content and views they generate, the decision to extend them was a no-brainer for TNT.