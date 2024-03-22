“Dennis Rodman Would be a Wreck”: Bulls HC Revealed How Michael Jordan’s Wild Teammate Dealt with Anxiety

In the Netflix documentary – ‘The Last Dance’, we saw the success Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls franchise had during their dynastic run. However, within all the triumphant moments, there were also moments of despair and struggle that the players went through. One particular player, who led an eccentric lifestyle and lived life on the edge, was Dennis Rodman. He was always fighting his inner demons during the Bulls stint and the franchise’s head coach knew it. In his book – ‘Eleven Rings: A Soul of Success‘, Phil Jackson talked about helping Rodman cope with his moments of anxiety through an unconventional approach.

Phil Jackson came out with his autobiography in 2013 and gave readers an insight into his career and the players he coached on his way to winning multiple championships. Jackson, known for his ‘Zen’ approach to dealing with difficult situations, could not emulate the same regarding Rodman. The five-time NBA champion was wired differently and Jackson knew it. So, whenever the Worm was feeling the pressure, the Bulls HC decided to give him his freedom. Here is a quote from Jackson’s book describing the same:

“The shadow side of Dennis was more of a challenge. Sometimes he was like a pressure cooker about to explode. He went through periods of high anxiety that lasted forty-eight hours or more, and the pressure would build inside of him until he had to release it. During those times, his agent would often ask me to give Dennis the weekend off, if we didn’t have any games, and they would go to Vegas and party for a couple days. Dennis would be a wreck by the end of it, but then he’d come back and work out until he got his life back together.”

Dennis Rodman was known to play hard on the basketball court. But his off-the-court partying habits made him look like a slacker in media headlines. However, the need to party was a necessity for the player not a luxury. Phil Jackson understood this. Rodman has previously stated how going to sleep in time and avoiding parties actually negatively affected his performance.

Jackson understood the need for Rodman to blow off steam so that he could give his hundred percent on the court. And Rodman did just that. As mentioned in the book, post his weekends in Las Vegas, Rodman would come back and train with more determination. It was a nice little understanding between the coach and the player, which led to huge success.

Relationship between Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson

Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson had a very unconventional relationship. It was not the typical coach-player relationship, but more of an understanding between two vastly different personalities. Rodman’s former teammate and coach of the Golden State Warriors – Steve Kerr, talked about how Jackson’s coaching of Rodman helped him become a better coach. In an article by ‘Sports Illustrated‘, he was quoted:

“The way Phil coached Dennis was the key to everything. It really informed me of what coaching was about. Because Phil demanded certain things from Dennis and got out of his way. I saw how powerful that was.”

As the coach of a professional sports team, you come across different athletes with varying temperaments. If you deploy a ‘one fits all’ strategy, the chances are you are not going to get too far. Jackson was well aware of it and Rodman appreciated him for it. He considered him a father figure and respected him for understanding his proclivities. In an interview with ‘The Post Game’, Rodman got emotional while talking about Jackson and said:

“Phil Jackson was more like my father, brother, someone who I really depend on. Like, someone cared about you. And, Phil Jackson did a great job of handling me the way none of the other coaches would handle me.”

The five-time NBA champion choked up while speaking about the impact his former coach had on him and how it helped him develop a better relationship with his children. Rodman mentioned how his father had abandoned him and he was following the same path with his children. However, Jackson’s presence in his life made him a better individual.