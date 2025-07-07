Derrick Rose Brings Up $30M While Speaking on Tim Thibodeau Post Knicks Firing

Getting fired stinks. For most people who are given their walking papers, an uncertain, question-filled future looms. Where will I work next? How will I put food on the table? Will I have to move? There are reasons to feel bad for former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau after he was unceremoniously dumped following the Eastern Conference Finals, but though it must have been a tough emotional blow to deal with, there are 30 million reasons why Thibs is going to be OK.

Derrick Rose, who played for Thibodeau in Chicago, Minnesota and New York over the course of eight seasons, might be Thibs’ biggest advocate. The feeling is certainly mutual, as Thibodeau often went out of his way to find a roster spot and minutes for the former MVP.

Rose retired from the NBA almost a year ago, and he’s been enjoying his post-playing life. This past weekend, he was the grand marshal of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, and during a question-and-answer session, he was asked “a very serious NASCAR question” by one of the reporters in attendance — “What do you think about the Knicks firing Thibs?”

Rose laughed and said that he’s talked to Thibs since it happened, then gave an answer that put the whole thing into perspective. “You can’t be mad when you walkin’ away with $30 million.” That’s how much the Knicks owe him after firing before his three-year extension even kicked in.

Not only do the Knicks have to pay Thibs the equivalent of 3,000 World Series of Poker Main Event buy-ins, they seemed to let him go with little regard for who would take his place.

The Knicks’ coaching search has been a fiasco, as they were shot down left and right by fellow NBA teams that had no interest in allowing them to pry their own head coaches away. In the end, they settled for Mike Brown, signing him to a four-year, $40 million contract a couple of days ago.

Like Thibodeau, Brown is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. He too was recently fired, as the Kings let him go midway through another lackluster season. Is he a better coach than Thibs? Maybe, maybe not. The argument could be made either way.

The Knicks are hoping that having a new voice in the locker room will result in the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. With the East being severely weakened next year, that’s certainly the expectation, especially seeing as Thibodeau was given the boot despite guiding the team to the conference finals.

Thibs no longer has that pressure, but he does have $30 million to count while he ponders what his next move will be. Sounds like a good problem to have.