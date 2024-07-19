mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade Reveals How the Entire Top 75 Team Was ‘Sizing Each Other Up’

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

The NBA celebrated 75 years of success, revealing the top 75 players to ever play in the league. Making it into the Top 75 category was an achievement in itself as only 11 active players at the time made the cut. But even after being categorized into one of the most niche lists the league has, Dwyane Wade recently revealed how everyone was sizing each other up.

The Miami Heat legend made an appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast. While talking to Melo, Wade mentioned how despite having received such a great honor, players and legends were sizing the smaller players according to their positions.

“So, as a two(shooting guard)…We looking at the ones(point guard) like, ‘Look at them little motherf**kers. Motherf**kers can’t f**k with us.’ We talking sh*t. We look to our left, you got 6’7, 6’8. You got Melo, they looking at us the same way. ‘Look at them little motherf**kers.’”

Wade narrated the story of how all the top 75 players were in the same room for a group picture. But after a while, the players were broken down according to their positions and stood in their respective groups.

The ‘sizing up’ started when the 6’5-6’6 shooting guards started looking down at the 6’1-6’2 point guards and claiming how they’d get the best of them. While the SGs were feeling all high and mighty, the 6’7-6’8 small forwards were doing the same thing to the shooting guards.

This went on as Anthony mentioned how the 6’10-6’11 power forwards were doing the same thing to the small forwards. But this was due to the level of competitiveness that was accumulated in that room on that night. And with these many heads butting together, Melo also revealed the trash-talking that came along with it.

“It was a lot of sh*t talking in there too. ‘You know I’d bust your a**. You know, I would’ve busted your a**.’ Bro, you talking to—This is the 75.”

Both Melo and D-Wade then described how the entire room went silent when Michael Jordan walked in. Jordan started sizing up everyone from the tunnel itself and Wade got to witness MJ and Magic Johnson, two of the biggest names in NBA history, talking trash to one another.

So, despite all players being in the Top 75 category, they still wanted to one-up each other and prove who was better than the other.

