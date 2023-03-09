Nikola Jokic Fuels Kendrick Perkins Stat-Padding Discourse With Another Quotable Quote

Kendrick Perkins made headlines recently when he infamously called out MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. The former NBA Champion eluded to the Joker’s supposed stat padding, leading to much controversy. Many have weighed in on the same, sharing varying opinions both for and against Jokic.

Well, the man in question recently opened up about it, in what is a rare occurrence. After all, the Serbian superstar is known for staying away from all the “noise”, but this time he had some words. Specifically meant for Perk.

Nikola Jokic eggs Kendrick Perkins on with a quote fuelling his stat-padding argument

The NBA world was left shocked recently, after Kendrick Perkins sparked a debate questioning the skills of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Big Perk went in on First Take, calling out the Joker as a stat-padder.

Things even took a turn for the worst, when the former Celtic suggested that there was racism in the NBA. Specifically, stating that there are predominantly white voters on the MVP-voting panel. A quote that led to much outrage.

But, what are Jokic’s thoughts on the situation? Well, Nikola has decided to add fuel to the fire. Days after promoting Perkins’ “stat-padding” claim, the Serbian international has gone on record to state that he enjoys making such statements. All so that he can see what people like Perk have to say next.

“I just find it interesting to say something just to … give those guys something to talk about.”

Jokic says paying attention to the MVP conversation is unhealthy so he stays away with it. pic.twitter.com/wa67gyAcAI — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) March 9, 2023

It’s good to see that Jokic isn’t taking Perkins’ harsh criticism too seriously. All he needs to do is focus on his game and hopefully, help the Denver Nuggets win its first NBA Championship.

An NBA Championship would solidify Jokic’s claim as a future Hall of Famer

As things stand, Nikola Jokic already has quite the resume. Two MVPs, five All-Star appearances, and three All-NBA selections make for a brilliant CV. However, the one thing perhaps holding him back from becoming a surefire Hall of Famer is an NBA Championship, and given his accolades, he certainly is under the most pressure.

Safe to say that an NBA Championship would solidify Jokic’s claim as a Hall of Famer. It may even propel him into the conversation as one of the greatest centers of all time.

