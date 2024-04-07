Despite Dennis Rodman’s Reluctance to Talk Too Much, 1x NBA Champ Craved More Time

Former NBA forward Matt Barnes was recently on the popular hoop podcast, ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ to discuss various aspects of his basketball career, pre and post-NBA. Kicking off the show, Barnes began with the story of how he once played alongside 5-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman.

Rodman and Barnes played together in the ABA (American Basketball Association) during the 2003-04 season, both suiting up for the Long Beach Jam. Talking about his time with the team, Barnes told his co-host,

“Unfortunately it didn’t last long, I got called up, but I think he [Rodman] was trying to make a comeback. He was fresh off a motorcycle accident…We were together for like three weeks. He would come to practice with an entourage, and flip-flops and his bulldogs. Super cool..didn’t talk a ton.”

Barnes further explained that Rodman preferred to stay to himself, and, in their three weeks together, the duo did spend quality time. The former Clippers forward also reminded his co-hosts that he was a “nobody” back in 2003, and due to Rodman being so accomplished, the opportunity for conversations as peers rarely happened.

Another reason Barnes barely got time with Rodman was due to him being called up to the NBA. As time went on, Barnes ascended into NBA stardom, while Rodman chose the road to retirement, hanging it up in 2006. Even though the duo barely played together, they led the Long Beach Jam to their first ABA Championship.

Matt Barnes didn’t enjoy his time with the Long Beach Jam

Even though Barnes got to play alongside a generational talent like Rodman, the UCLA forward knew plenty well that the ABA route wasn’t necessarily ‘good’ for him. The ABA wasn’t an established organization and often had problems arranging proper venues and providing teams with the necessary facilities.

Due to the lack of other professional basketball leagues in the United States, the ABA somewhat stayed afloat, with NBA aspirants flooding in to get an opportunity to display their skills. Barnes doesn’t look upon his memories of playing in the ABA fondly though. The 6’7″ forward even remembers playing in a broken-down gym in Mexico, after which he realized it was time to grind his way out of the situation.

The NBA did come calling in the end, as Barnes signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for the second half of the 2003-04 NBA season. Once Barnes had his foot in the door, there was no getting him out. The former NBA bad boy ended up playing 14 seasons in the NBA, before calling it quits in 2017.