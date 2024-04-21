Despite Humbling Game 1 Loss, Shaquille O’Neal Picks LeBron James and Co. to Overcome Nuggets

The #2 seeded Denver Nuggets started their first-round series with a remarkable 114:103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. After cutting the deficit to three points by the end of the first half, the defending champions registered a decisive 32-18 quarter to build an 11-point lead. 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stacked up 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead his team’s charge against LeBron James and Co. However, Shaquille O’Neal is still hopeful of the Purple and Gold’s chances in the series.

While Lakers’ two-way maestro Anthony Davis had an incredible 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists, the Nuggets’ depth proved too much for the Lakeshow. Despite a disappointing showing by Lakers’ role players, Shaquille O’Neal believes that Lakers’ Game 1 loss is a mirage. Sharing his picks on ‘NBA on TNT’, O’Neal predicted the winner from each first-round series.

Despite his former team’s Game 1 loss, he still had the Lakers beating the Nuggets in the first-round series. He also picked the Timberwolves to win against the Suns in the first-round battle and meet the Lakers in the WCSF. In the other brackets, he had the Dallas Mavericks clashing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the WCSF. Shaq forecasted that both the Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans would fall short.

In the Eastern Conference, the 3x Finals MVP had the Indiana Pacers fending off the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He also preferred the 76ers over the Knicks despite their Game 1 loss. Thus, for him, a Pacers-76ers ECSF is on the cards.

Besides, O’Neal also predicted that the Celtics would beat the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic would shut down the more experienced Cleveland Cavaliers. The big fella predicted that his former team Magic would meet the Celtics in the other ECSF. While most of the picks look safe, choosing the Lakers over the Nuggets is certainly a bold choice.

Adding last year’s WCF sweep and the 2023-24 regular season series, the Lakers have now lost nine games in a row against Nikola Jokic and Co. While analysts have differing takes on the Lakers’ loss, the legendary former Lakers PG blamed D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Magic Johnson blames the Lakers’ supporting cast

In the Game 1 loss, LeBron James added 27 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, along with seven turnovers. However, for Magic Johnson, it is not AD or James’ play hinging the Lakers. He pointed out that while Russell shot merely 11% from the field, Reaves had 13 points. The two combined for 26 points while the Nuggets guard duo of Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accounted for 34 points.

“This Lakers loss isn’t LeBron or AD’s fault. Just like I said the other day…the guards had to play well – and they didn’t. Dlo was 1/9 from the 3-point line, Reaves was quiet most of the game, and they only combined for 26 points,” Johnson stated.

Apart from this, the biggest concern for the Lakers was the Nuggets’ 15-6 offensive rebounds advantage. Also, they committed eight fewer turnovers than the Californian franchise, garnering 23 extra field goals, which negated the 5-17 disparity on the free-throw line. If the Lakers want to turn the series in their favor, they must address these shortcomings as soon as possible.