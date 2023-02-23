Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs The Raptors? Injury Report On Pelicans Star Following All-Star Break

Zion Williamson came into the NBA as one of the most hyped recruits of the century. However, consistent lower body injuries have led to him missing more time than actually playing NBA basketball. Given the amount of weight his legs must carry, it makes sense as to why he’s quite the injury prone player.

Despite playing in merely 29 games this season however, Zion was voted in as an All-Star due to his dominance in those games. He has been sidelined since January 2nd when the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the 3rd quarter of that game, he would suffer a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined ever since. The Pels, who were a homecourt advantage team, slipped down the standings soon after, as they would go on to lose 13 of their next 16 games, with Brandon Ingram missing some games in between due to injury as well.

Will Zion Williamson play tonight?

Zion Williamson is not slated to play tonight or in any games any time soon. 11 days ago, it was reported that the Duke alum had suffered a major setback in his rehabilitation process and would not only miss the All-Star Game, but several games after that as well.

Zion is listed as ‘OUT’ for the Pelicans’ game against the Raptors and the timetable for his return is currently unknown. There have been no updates on his injury status since prior to the All-Star break when it was confirmed that he had unfortunately suffered the aforementioned setback.

With the Pelicans in the 7th seed and the Western Conference becoming extremely competitive yet again, it’s safe to say that they would need Williamson to return to play sooner rather than later.

