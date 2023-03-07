Did Ja Morant Grow Up Poor?: Grizzlies Star’s Backstory and Current Controversy Explained

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is unquestionably one of the best in the NBA right now. However, it also is no secret that the man has been embroiled in some serious controversy at the moment. And the biggest thing to blame here is the man’s behavior. Now, when most NBA players have problems such as this one, most blame it on the nature of their upbringing. And recently, there have been similar questions about Morant’s childhood, and the financial situation he grew up in.

So, did Ja Morant grow up poor? If not, what were the financial conditions he grew up under? Could they be the reason for all the controversy today?

What was Ja Morant’s financial situation growing up?

Ja Morant was born in Dalzell, South Carolina to father Tee Morant, and mother, Jamie Morant. His birth name is Temetrius Jamel Morant. ‘Ja’ is simply a nickname he has been called all his life.

REPORT: The Grizzlies held a players-only meeting to discuss off the court road discipline with Steven Adams leading the charge, per @ShamsCharania. After the meeting, Ja Morant still went out to party at the club which led to the gun incident. pic.twitter.com/qCr4xJfNUF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 6, 2023

To answer the question, Ja Morant did not grow up poor, but he wasn’t particularly rich either. His parents made enough to get by a bit comfortably. And while the family couldn’t afford professional trainers for Morant, his father, Tee Morant did all he could to support him.

Clearly, it worked, given Ja Morant’s talent as an NBA player. However, if finances weren’t a point of concern during his upbringing, then what is the problem here? Why is there such a high involvement of guns in his recent off-the-court antics?

What is going on with Ja Morant?

About a month ago, there was a widespread rumor that Ja Morant pointed a gun at a high schooler last summer, while he and his friends beat him up. At the time, it was quickly dismissed by the NBA.

However, Ja Morant then flashed a gun during a recent Instagram Live session, and it seemed like all the speculation had finally caught up to him. And as a reaction, the NBA issued a 2-game suspension for the player.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on his IG Live this morning.pic.twitter.com/HlhvoWlnYy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

Since then, many have been wondering what happened. And frankly, that is unconfirmed. It could be that this is just a bad reaction to all the fame and money he has to his name now. After all, even as an NBA prospect, the man wasn’t too well known until just a few months prior to the NBA draft.

So, it’s fair to say that things changed really quickly for the young man. And that can be hard to get accustomed to. Or, it can even be that the man recently went through something that made him fear for his safety. Perhaps that is why he now carried a gun with him.

Further, it could also be why he is flashing it all over the place. Perhaps he feels that by doing so, any dangerous person in the world would think twice before trying anything with him. Frankly, it is a bit unlikely. But the safety of NBA players is not something many often think about. And yet, it is something that needs to be considered far more than most would think.

