“Did Stephen Curry snub his own Splash Brother Klay Thompson?!”: Reggie Miller and Chef Curry both leave out Klay in their list of shooters they’d love to go up against

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Reggie Miller both snub Klay Thompson in their dream lineup of shooters to go up against

When it comes to the best shooters in the game of basketball, Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry are two of the names who would always be up there. Reggie Miller set an example for Steph Curry, served as his inspiration, and helped him become the shooter he is today.

Back in October, Stephen Curry sat down with Reggie Miller, as he was on the cusp of breaking Ray Allen‘s all-time 3-point record. The two sat down and talked about a lot of things.

During this time, the two also talked about the record, being in the zone, shooting lights-out, and more. They also made their individual lists and compared the names of players they’d like to go against in a shooting contest.

Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry both leave Klay Thompson out of their five

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and there is no doubt about that. However, he couldnt have accomplished all he did, without his Splash Brother. Klay Thompson is right up there with Steph, in the lists of greatest shooters of all time. However, Reggie and Steph both seemed to have forgotten the fact, as they were naming their fives.

Reggie went first and named,

Steph Curry, Ray Allen, Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Drazen Petrovic

Steph went next, and went for a chance to secure the bragging rights in the family. He listed,

Larry Bird, Dell Curry, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Seth Curry

Both Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry name their top 5 list of shooters they’d like to shoot against. They both left my man @KlayThompson out 😤 pic.twitter.com/o9x1AHEkwj — DubNation(42-17) (@dubs3000) February 20, 2022

Yet another list Klay Thompson gets snubbed from. At this point, it feels like people forget how good Klay truly is. The guy holds the NBA record for most 3s in a playoff game, in a regular season game, and most points in a quarter!

If anything, this would serve further fuel to Klay’s fire. One can expect a blazing hot finish to the season by ‘Liquid Fire’.