“Didn’t Know That Was a Thing”: Timberwolves Team President Jokingly Denies Links to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still with the Milwaukee Bucks. The entire trade deadline seemed to revolve around the rumor that the Greek Freak was finally set to leave the team he had given everything to. But that moment has come and gone, and the franchises that were aggressively pursuing Giannis are now backing off, ready to let the situation cool down, at least for now. One of those teams was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Several insiders reported that the Timberwolves front office was ecstatic about the possibility of pairing the superstar big man with Anthony Edwards, believing they had the most valuable trade package to offer the Bucks. However, that would be news to Timberwolves team president Tim Connelly.

The 49-year-old executive spoke with NBA media about the rumors that Minnesota was making a push for Giannis. Strangely enough, he denied having any knowledge of it whatsoever.

“I didn’t know that was a thing,” Connelly said with a chuckle. “I’m not going to comment on any players but our job always is to get better. We don’t ever want to be static, the last two years have been very successful but it’s ended with 4-1 losses in the Western Conference finals.”

Connelly shifted the focus away from Giannis and put it squarely on what the Wolves are chasing: a title. Yes, Giannis could have helped them get over the hump, but that always felt more like a fantasy than a realistic outcome, at least for now. In the meantime, Minnesota is not content to sit back and wait for a championship to fall into its lap. They are going after it right now.

Connelly did give the media something juicy though. He mentioned that if a big time player becomes available the Wolves will actively pursue getting him, and Giannis most likely falls into that category. “So how do we continue to mature as a team? How do we keep pushing the envelope. So anytime there’s an elite player with out mentioning names we’re going to do our due diligence.”

The whole saga was a reminder of how rare a player like Giannis is in today’s NBA. Superstars bounce around more than ever, yet he is still talking about loyalty and legacy in one place, which is refreshing even if it keeps the rumor mill spinning. The Bucks still have their franchise guy, for now.

For teams like Minnesota, the message is clear. If you cannot land a Giannis, you have to build your own version through development and smart roster moves. They have already proven they can beat elite teams in the West like OKC and Denver. Hopefully, the last two Western Conference Finals exits have toughened them up for this year’s postseason.