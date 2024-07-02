Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Himself to Learn the Piano In 24 Hours

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs during his Shaq’s Bass All-Stars show at Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 29, 2024.

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who loves testing his limits. Recently, through a YouTube video, O’Neal challenged himself to play the Grand Piano in under 24 hours. DJ Diesel didn’t just stop there. He called out Beethoven, claiming that the deceased genius ought to look out for his legacy, cause the Big Aristotle is coming.

Advertisement

The German Pianist has been dead for almost 200 years now. But that hasn’t stopped the NBA Hall of Famer from calling out the world-famous composer in the caption of his video,

“Bay Tovin [Beethoven] to have 24 hours to respond.”

In the video, O’Neal seemed comfortable on the grand piano, even playing a few keys in proper sequence. Shaq’s time on his MIDI (a keyboard-like interface used by modern DJs) shows as he even produced a few grimy hip-hop beats from the instrument.

As a rapper and beat producer, Shaq has already proven himself. The Lakers legend even worked alongside Big-name rappers like Jay-Z, Biggie Smallz, and Mobb Deep. His second career as DJ Diesel, while not as critically acclaimed, has seen him perform at various Big-name festivals like Lollapalooza, Columbus, and Lost Lands.

Unfortunately, many think that Shaq’s career as a musician has been made possible due to his exploits on the court. They couldn’t be more wrong. The TNT analyst has confessed to making beats since his adolescence, even continuing to do so throughout his career as a player. Even when on the road, O’Neal had rookies carrying his gear around like roadies.

Shaquille O’Neal made a rookie Goran Dragic his roadie

Through the stresses and pressures of the season, Shaq always found ways to have fun and blow off some steam. When he wasn’t partying and clubbing late into the night, the Big Fella was hazing his rookies, giving each a unique assignment.

During his time with the Suns, Shaq had, under him, a rookie Goran Dragic and he had the perfect task for him. The 21-year-old was ordered to carry around Shaq’s keyboard. In an interview with Palm Beach Report, the former NBA pro revealed that O’Neal never used the instrument,

“Is that the word, keyboard? I [ Goran Dragic] always had to carry that for him on the road. I didn’t know why he needed it. A couple of times his room was next to mine and I never heard him playing that thing. He was messing with me.”

From the looks of it, the whole piano fiasco is just another one of O’Neals many antics. The Big Fella should give it a try as he has enough musical pedigree to help him. Maybe one of his Hollywood connections can get him a lesson with Martha Argerich. Who knows what Shaq might do?