4 Years After Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Stevie Wonder Can See’ Story, LeBron James Uses Music Legend to Hit Back at Referees for Missed 3-Pointer Call

LeBron James believes that he has been robbed for his 39th birthday. During the Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves fixture, with hopes to tie the game, LeBron believed that he hit a clutch three-pointer. However, the referees saw the play differently. According to the officials, a part of Bron’s foot was on the line, resulting in two points being awarded instead of three. Of course, the King wasn’t thrilled with the decision. He even used a Stevie Wonder reference, implying that a blind person could see the open space on the floor.

While talking to the reporters following the action-packed thriller, LeBron James didn’t mince his words as he criticized the referees for their judgment. Talking about the controversial call, James believed that even Stevie Wonder, who is blind, would make what he believes to be the right call.

“You could see the space between my leg, in front of my foot, and the three-point line… The wood on the floor, there is a space between front of my foot and the three-point line. Stevie Wonder can see that Champ,” LeBron complained.

The birthday boy didn’t stop there just yet. After whining about the call to the media personnel, James even took to Instagram, posting a screenshot in which his foot seems to be behind the line. LeBron was livid as he captioned his post:

Sooooooooooooooo!!!!! WTF. Helluva Happy Bday gift to me. ‍♂️

LeBron James rarely criticizes the officiating in the NBA. While that is true, he is in the wrong this time. As seen in the slow-motion replays, this photo appears to be a screenshot of the play just before he put the entire weight of his feet to the ground. In that instance, it is much more evident that James’ toes did graze the line.

As per his Stevie Wonder comments, James might not be entirely accurate. Fans from around the world have tried their best, trying to decipher whether or not the musician is blind. Four years ago, Shaquille O’Neal narrated a story, potentially even exposing Stevie Wonder.

LeBron James could be wrong with his Stevie Wonder comments

By mentioning Stevie Wonder in his passionate rant, LeBron James merely implied that a blind man would also be able to tell that the shot was a clean three-pointer. However, it could be a huge possibility that LBJ referencing one of the greatest musicians might not be precise.

Back in 2019, on live television, Shaquille O’Neal recollected his encounter with Stevie Wonder in the lift. According to Shaq, the blind singer-songwriter entered a lift and acknowledged O’Neal while he was there. Further, the celebrity pressed a button on the lift, leaving the TNT analyst in shock.

“I’m already in the building and making my way through the lobby. When the door opens, it’s Stevie Wonder. He walks in and asks, ‘What’s up, Shaq?’ Presses the button,” Shaq said.

Four years later, the Big Aristotle revisited this conspiracy. A few months ago, the 7-footer took to Instagram, reacting to an encounter between Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. As seen in the clip, the latter is spotted waving back at the pop star.

Regardless of what everyone believes, no one can deny that Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest musicians of all time. However, if true, Shaq’s stories may affect the legend’s image just a little bit amongst his fans.