“I’m getting old, I got to start shooting now, I’m 26 now”: Wholesome moment transpires in Bucks training as Giannis Antentekoumpo jokes after hitting a three-pointer

Giannis Antentekoumpo shows his wholesome side in training again as he jokes around with one of the trainers after missing an open three-pointer.

Despite being known as the “Greek Freak” because of his incredible size and speed, Giannis Antentekoumpo is actually one of the most likeable people in the NBA. You might not want to come up against him on the court, but you would sure as heck want to be his friend.

During his trip to the White House as part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ visit to the president, Giannis joked about running for office, saying, “I’m going to be the most handsome President ever.”

The jokes continue for Bucks and Giannis Antentekoumpo despite a slow start to the season

After winning the NBA championship last year, it seems the Milwaukee Bucks have caught on the happy fever, which is still showing signs to this day. Giannis even make a hilarious comment about being higher than Khris Middleton from the three-point line, saying:

“Hey, first of all, I’m ninth all-time. I don’t know what you’re talking about. In this franchise? ninth all-time, threes. By the end of my career, I’ll be second, Khris is going to be first.”

The three-point jokes continued in training yesterday for Giannis, who, after hitting a clean three, looked at the camera and sarcastically remarked:

“I’m getting old, I got to start shooting it now. I gotta make some shots. I’m not 25 no more, I’m 26 now.”

During the same drill, the 2021 Finals MVP missed an open pocket three. One of the coaches facetiously shouted “ZERO!” at him.

Giannis, in his usual Richard Ayoade-style sense of humour, replied, “I hate you man, I really do”, before taking a pause and saying, “Nah, hate it too strong of a word. I strongly dislike you.”

Milwaukee have climbed into qualification playoff positions after their recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers as Giannis Antentekoumpo posted 31 points and an outstanding 16 rebounds. Far from an ideal start for the Wisconsin outfit, but it seems nothing can pull down Giannis’ and co.’s morale right now.