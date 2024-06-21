“Knicks Are Built to Challenge This Celtics Team”: Kevin Garnett Hypes Up Jalen Brunson and Co.’s Chances in the East

In the 2024 playoffs, no Eastern Conference team stood any chance against the Boston Celtics. Their hassle-free ride out of the East has made various hoops voices question the conference’s depth compared to the Western Conference’s ever-evolving dynamics. However, as per Kevin Garnett, the New York Knicks are emerging as worthy foes against the Celtics in the East.

On his Ticket & the Truth show with Paul Pierce, KG expressed that the Jalen Brunson-led roster is one of the best bets in the conference to overcome the Celtics empire.

Garnett pointed out that to beat them, a squad should have a deep bench alongside top-notch starters and a healthy Knicks fit the bill for him. The 2008 champion looked back on the 2023-24 season and lauded them for stepping up their game. Alluding to the return of Julius Randle and the effectiveness of Brunson against much bigger defenders, Garnett stated,

“To me, the Knicks are built to challenge this Celtics team… You got fu**in’ Point Guard who is a closer, he is activated, and you aren’t going to douse ‘im. Lord he knows how to score on a six-five, six-seven.”

KG also expressed that since Julius Randle missed most of the season with an injury, he’d be hungry to prove himself like a caged animal. Besides, he likened Mitchell Robinson to former Knicks Center Tyson Chandler.

Meanwhile, he also gave props to Isaiah Hartenstein, who had a career year and showered praise upon Donte DiVincenzo, who finished in third place among the league’s total three-point leaders.

He pointed out that many folks overlook that the Knicks will have a deep bench considering they nabbed sharpshooting Wing, Bojan Bogdanovic, during the 2024 midseason trade deadline.

Thus, an improved squad led by the team’s offensive heart and soul, Brunson, can make a lot of noise even against the C’s superteam. Moreover, their incredible team chemistry stems from their offensive leader Brunson’s assimilating character.

Jalen Brunson has set himself apart because of his positive attitude

Like Garnett, his former rival, Taj Gibson, also rates Jalen Brunson highly. Having shared the floor with him, Gibson was in awe of the lefty scorer, whose accommodative persona makes him an ideal teammate, and a character that should be cherished more often. On Club 520 pod, while calling Brunson an apt role model figure, Gibson conveyed,

“JB, he’s just a good, I want to say kid cause I knew him his whole life, but Imma say great guy. You wanna celebrate guys like that…I’m used to him being the younger kid…Now I’m the older guy in the crew…I’m seeing how they move and just like, ‘Yo, I want my son to be like him.”

While Gibson got traded to the Detroit Pistons, less than a month after these statements, the Knicks’ superb guard has left a long-lasting impression on him.

It indicates that he is well-celebrated among his teammates which translates to their on-court chemistry. If Brunson elevates his game further, the Knicks can emerge as a title contender during the 2024-25 season.