Shaquille O’Neal Ponders Consulting Karlous Miller To Get Over His Phobia Of Stand-up Comedy

One of the most entertaining players in NBA history is none other than Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal. A king of comedic timing and loudly performed jokes, he’s become one of the most recognized faces the league has ever seen. He has dabbled in acting and music but is hesitant to test the waters of stand-up comedy, as other former NBA players like Blake Griffin have done. He pondered consulting comic Karlous Miller for assistance in getting over his phobia of performing stand-up.

It isn’t a secret that O’Neal is a hilarious individual. His antics on TNT’s Inside The NBA feature enough evidence to showcase the humor of the four-time NBA champion. Even Shaq considers himself funny. But, stepping in front of a crowd to perform stand-up is a completely different beast. Somehow, despite spending most of his life in the public eye, Shaq seems to have a little stage fright.

O’Neal has yet to check off stand-up comedy on his bucket list. He has the desire to perform one day, but his fear prevents him from doing so. Miller believes the 15-time All-Star has the tools to succeed as a comedian. Miller made a guest appearance on Shaq’s The Big Podcast. The discussion began once O’Neal asked Miller if he had ever had a bad set. Afterwards, he took the opportunity to share his vulnerability concerning comedy.

“I always say to myself, ‘I’m funny,'” Shaq said. “But I know for a fact if them first two jokes don’t hit, it’s going to be a long night.”

O’Neal confessed that his fear of the crowd not engaging in his material at the start of his set is the only fear preventing him from stand-up comedy. Miller immediately intervened to tell Shaq to push past his fear.

The Wild’N’Out star went a step further and offered his services to ensure O’Neal’s material is funny. Shaq took a minute to ponder Miller’s offer, but his fear made him hesitate and initially refuse the help. Regardless, Miller didn’t rescind his offer. Shaq’s fear of stand up is an entirely mental one, but he has other, more concrete fears he’s conquered.

Shaq was afraid of sharks

One of Shaq’s deepest fears was toward one of the fiercest creatures of the waters. O’Neal used to be terrified of sharks, specifically the thought of being eaten by one. That fear stuck with him for most of his life, until he tackled it head-on.

In 2018, O’Neal received a request to participate in America’s annual Shark Week. Instead of succumbing to his fear, he decided to be involved. He opened up about his fear during the program. “I’m nervous about being eaten by a shark,” O’Neal said. Shaq put his fear to bed by swimming alongside Sharks in Bahamian waters.

That day, he proved that he is capable of overcoming his phobias. The next step is to perform stand-up comedy and conquer his fear, preventing him from putting on a show.