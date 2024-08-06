‘Distractions’ From Playing Alongside LeBron James In LA Led To D’Angelo Russell Finding His Own Peace

Being part of a storied franchise like the Lakers comes with its advantages, but it also brings intense pressure and heightened scrutiny. The spotlight on the team is significantly brighter compared to most other franchises. Adding to the challenge is the experience of playing alongside a superstar like LeBron James, the bustle becomes more difficult to navigate through.

During a recent conversation with Devin Booker on The Backyard Podcast, D’Angelo Russell detailed what it’s like to be LeBron’s teammate. The 28-year-old revealed that over the past two years, he’s faced unique distractions that few are aware of. He also shared how he has found his own method for maintaining mental peace and preparing for games amidst the intense environment.

‘DLo’ explained that his game preparation involves simplifying his routine and creating as much mental space as possible to stay centered. However, the constant attention on ‘King James’ can be draining for teammates, as everyone wants a piece of him at every turn. Russell admitted that after joining the Lakers, he had to adapt his approach to navigate this unique environment effectively.

“Playing next to Bron, in LA and all that, a lot of sh*t was just a distraction before the game would even start. So, I would just find myself like migrating in my own pocket, just floating like, not hearing, don’t feel these lights… I don’t wanna do interviews, like, I’m just floating. I found me just getting some consistency in that.”

When Russell started his career with the Lakers, he was playing alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant for a year. So, he had an idea about how to stay around players who are as big as the game itself. In 2023, he came back to the Lakers and has been teammates with LeBron and Anthony Davis. Amidst all the transition, DLo’s physical preparation has remained the same.

D’Angelo Russell once detailed his physical preparation

While the pressure of being LBJ’s teammate has made Russell change his mental preparation for games, the physical side of his prep has been the same. On an episode of his podcast, DLo unveiled that his day-to-day routine as far as preparation and training are concerned is pretty standard.

“Woke up early, vibe with the fam. Migrated to the gym, got some shots up, got a lift in… We was on the beach, running.”

His training regimen isn’t a secret, as it includes all the standard practices expected of an elite athlete. However, the most intriguing aspect of his preparation lies in his mental conditioning, an area often overlooked but crucial to his success.