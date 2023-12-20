“He The New Kevin Durant”: ‘Brooklyn’ Mikal Bridges Has Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Hyped Over His Surge Since Suns Trade

On the recent episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG: Certified, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce joined by Tony Allen, shed light on youngsters, who had been balling out this season and capable of making it to their “cracking” list. Lauding Mikal Bridges amid his breakout season, Garnett let out some huge praise for the Brooklyn Nets guard.

The trio couldn’t stop gushing over Mikal Bridges. While all three of the panel members unanimously agreed that the guard deserved a spot on their “cracking” list, Garnett went ahead to dub Mikal “Brooklyn” Bridges as the “new Kevin Durant”.

Kevin Garnett: “Mikal “Brooklyn” Bridges…”

Paul Pierce: “Yeah, he on my crackin’ list.”

Kevin Garnett: “Mikal “Brooklyn” Bridges is crackin’ on the crackin’ team… He the new Durant.”

During the blockbuster trade between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges was acquired by the Nets as a replacement for Kevin Durant. So far, with the two-way star perfectly fulfilling his role as the team’s leader, Garnett was not inaccurate in comparing Bridges to Kevin Durant.

Getting traded is nothing new in the NBA for players, of course, it is emotional for them to switch teams and cities. However, Bridges decided to make the most of the new opportunity. He disclosed that he thought of this move as a way to “jump start” his career.

Clearly, the move to Brooklyn has turned out to be good. While he was the third or even fourth option when playing for the Suns, he has been the go-to guy for the Nets. While he averaged 12.2 points and 4 rebounds during his stint with the Arizona side, the 6ft 6” star’s stats for the Nets are much better – 24.1 points and 5 rebounds.

Bridges has been the best player for the Nets this season leading the scoring chart with an average of 21.9 points per game and 47% FG. Currently, the Nets sit at 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-13 record.

Although Durant had 29 points per game during his Nets stint, Bridges has done a great job of leading the rebuilding roster from the front. And that’s the reason, the Celtics legend couldn’t stop praising the 27-year-old. Notably, there were a few more names who joined Bridges in the ‘cracking list’ of Pierce and Garnett.

Shaedon Sharpe, Terry Rozier, and others join Mikal Bridges in the “cracking” list

After going gaga over Mika Bridges, the panel also showered praises on some other up-and-coming guards. Paul Pierce brought up Terry Rozier’s name and Kevin Garnett continued by stating just how deadly the Charlotte Hornets star was in the iso.

Paul Pierce: “Terry Rozier, crackin’.”

Kevin Garnett: “He gets you on the island, you in the oven, you 450-475 it don’t matter. Scary Terry get you on that mother**king island…”

Not too long after, Tony Allen gave credit to Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe is one of the solid contenders for the Most Improved Player, improving his stats by 8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game from last season. Allen isn’t wrong in calling this highflyer a “highlight reel”. Despite the Portland Trail Blazers being a losing franchise, Sharpe is exciting whenever he takes on the floor.

Tony Allen: “I’mma go with the young boy Shaedon Sharpe. He been a highlight reel. F**k around… he’s throwing you’re a** in. Watch your head.”

Finally, Keyonte George and Tim Hardaway Jr. also made it to this list. Both these players have been having a solid campaign but haven’t been as talked about. It’s great to see Kevin Garnett and the panel show some love and provide them with some much-needed media attention.