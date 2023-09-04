“Does Kevin Durant Lie About His Weight?”: 2Lbs Lighter Than Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Reddit Flustered Over ‘Slim Reaper’s’ 240Lb Claim

Kevin Durant is one of the lankiest superstars in league history. Even though Durant is often touted to be one of the deadliest scorers ever, a scrawny stature is the reason behind his iconic “Slim Reaper” nickname. According to the league’s official website, KD is listed to be 240lbs. NBA Reddit cannot fathom the same information after learning how Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed at 242lbs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was pretty thin when he joined the league as a teenager. However, putting in a tremendous amount of work during each off-season, by the 2018-2019 season the Greek Freak completely transformed his body. Turning into one of the strongest players in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks leader revealed that he bulked up considerably since his rookie season.

In an interview with Mark Jones of ESPN, Antetokounmpo revealed adding as much as 51 pounds of muscle. It’s confusing how KD, who is visibly significantly skinnier than Giannis, weighs merely 2 lbs less.

Is Kevin Durant lying about his weight?

Considering the fact that he has often lied about his height, it is plausible that Kevin Durant might also be lying about his weight. Apparently, Durant introduces himself as a 7-footer when meeting women. However, according to his convenience, the Phoenix Suns star refers to himself as 6ft 9” in order to be dubbed as a Small Forward.

As soon as NBA Reddit learned the mere 2lb difference in Giannis Antetokounmpo and KD’s weight, users were flabbergasted. Take a look at some of the reactions.

The mentioned weight could also be accurate. When putting on muscle, several things are to be considered. Water retention, diet fluctuations, and general calorie surpluses or deficits could lead to as much as 10-15lbs difference. However, KD might be skinny-looking, but there is no doubt about his physical strength.

KD can bench more than you expect

Kevin Durant might be slender-looking, however, is much stronger than you probably imagined. Being unable to lift 200 lbs during his draft combine, the young prospect was asked to pick up 185 lbs. Listed around the 215 lbs mark, the Texas Longhorn found it difficult to do the same.

Merely six years later, a Bleacher Report article revealed that the Forward benched as much as 315 lbs. Clearly, Durant isn’t as weak as he seems.