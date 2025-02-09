Does Matt Barnes Have Twin Sons? Everything We Know About the Former NBA Star’s Family

Apr 26, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; Orlando Magic forward Matt Barnes (22) against the Charlotte Bobcats during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena. The Magic win 99 to 90. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Matt Barnes had a productive 14-year NBA career with multiple teams, most notably winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. However, the former forward also has an expansive and involved family life as the father of four children.

Advertisement

He has two children from his marriage with Gloria Gavon and two with fiancé Anastasia Sims.

Matt Barnes’ twin sons Isaiah and Carter

Barnes’ oldest children, twins Isaiah and Carter, recently graduated from middle school and are now chasing their own hoop dreams at the high school level. The twins are budding stars in the class of 2027, attempting to follow their father’s footsteps to the NBA.

Carter, a point guard, excels through his strong teamwork and relentless drive to elevate those around him. He takes pride in keeping his teammates inspired while being a tenacious defender against top offensive players. As a freshman on the varsity team, he averaged 7.3 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 rebounds.

Isaiah, a shooting guard, is recognized for his quickness and exceptional shooting accuracy, able to hit shots from anywhere on the court. As a freshman last season, he averaged 8.5 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.

Isaiah notably had appendicitis and underwent surgery before recovering for his sophomore season. The teen sensation recovered admirably, even posting a dominant 30-point performance against rival Golden Valley.

Austin and Ashton

Barnes’ younger two sons, Austin and Ashton, were with his future wife, Anastasia Sims. Ashton is the older of the two and recently celebrated his sixth birthday with a touching Instagram post from his father.

Austin is much younger than his older brother and is the newest addition to Barnes’ family. His second child with Sims, Austin was born on September 4th, 2024. Now, Barnes has four sons and has shown how proud he is and how much he loves each of them.

Matt Barnes is a proud father

Barnes has been retired from the NBA for eight years now and has enjoyed every minute of his retirement from the NBA. With a more flexible schedule, the 44-year-old is able to spend more time with his children, which he clearly appreciates.

“I had my twins when I was in the league. You know what I mean? So there was so many times that, I just couldn’t make this, this and that. Post-career, they’re my priority, they come before any of my jobs,” Barnes said in an interview with People.

While taking care of his younger sons with his fiancé, Barnes has also publicly supported his teenage sons’ growth. While most of the former forward’s posts are sports-related, Barnes couldn’t help but celebrate Isaiah and Carter’s middle school graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Barnes (@matt_barnes9)

Matt Barnes was known for being a gritty and tenacious personality during his NBA career, but it’s clear the retired wing has settled nicely into family life.