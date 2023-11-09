“Doesn’t Matter About Points”: James Harden, Following His 0-2 Clippers Start, Vows To ‘Figure It Out’

Given just how much time James Harden spent during this past 2023 offseason talking about wanting to be a Los Angeles Clipper, seeing him in that jersey almost feels natural at this point. What doesn’t feel natural is the “chemistry” that the now ‘Big 4’ have with one another. Since Harden’s season and Clips debut, the team has gone 0-2, dropping tonight’s game against a Brooklyn Nets team that didn’t feature Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, or Cam Johnson. Harden however, isn’t worried about the slow start.

“It’s OK. 2 games. I’ll figure it out. I just want to win. It doesn’t matter about points or stats. I just want to win games. As long as we can figure it out to where we’re all competing, playing at the highest level, and winning games; that’s all that matters.”

When it comes to stats, no Clipper from the ‘Big 4’ shot over 50% from the field on the night. Kawhi Leonard went 7-15 from the field while Harden, who seemed more comfortable tonight than on his debut, went 4/9.

Paul George had a similar sentiment to Harden as he also claimed the Clippers aren’t all too worried. “It’s early in the season,” and “I’m not worried about this,” were two very telling quotes from the Clippers’ best player about how he feels about their questionably slow start.

Will the Clippers be forced to move one of the Big 4 to the bench?

Gilbert Arenas came out recently and claimed that the Clippers, on paper, are the greatest offensive team in NBA history. Strictly going off the names on the team, yes, this is an incredibly stacked team. However, their allegiance on the court will mean nothing if roles aren’t hashed out for them over time.

‘Russell Westbrook to the bench’ is an ideal that has been floated around ever since word got out about Harden’s interest in the Clippers. With him going 6-18 on the night and not finding a groove, it might not be bad idea.

Having 2 ball dominant guards manning the backcourt won’t result in a ton of ball movement. This is especially not ideal when you consider the fact that the two best players on the team are Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Kendrick Perkins took to socials to suggest that James Harden be the one that comes off the bench, in a ‘Chris Paul for the Warriors’ type of way. Harden, having led the league in assists last season (10.7) would be perfect to man a bench unit. However, with him wanting one final max-level contract, it would be tough to relegate him to that role.