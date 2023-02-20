“Don’t Care, That’s My Life”: Karl Malone Gives Horrifying Response When Questioned About Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz former players Karl Malone and John Stockton wave to the crowd during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Malone is one of the biggest names when it comes to the Utah Jazz. The Mailman played for 18 seasons with the franchise, during which time he led them to 2 NBA Finals runs. Having scored over 36,000 points, Malone was the 2nd highest scorer in NBA history till LeBron James overshadowed him.

Malone had an incredible NBA career, which saw him win 2 MVP honors and 14 All-Star selections. This earned him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. He was inducted once again in 2010 for being part of the 1992 Dream team.

Even though he had a stellar basketball career, his personal life wasn’t the same way. Malone was just 17 when he impregnated a woman and had twins. When he was 20 and in college, Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl. Recently, he was speaking to the media during the All-Star Weekend and refused to talk about his past.

“Whatever. I’m Human!”: Karl Malone

In this day and age, cancel culture is a common thing, and people’s actions impact their careers. However, the case wasn’t the same back in the 1980s and 90s. Despite all he’d done, Malone made his way to the NBA and had a spectacular career.

This year’s All-Star was in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they brought back their legend, Karl Malone. He was appointed the judge for the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. The NBA’s announcement of appointing him as a Dunk Contest judge was met with concerns over the league embracing a statutory r*pist and noted absentee father.

After that, he was also present for the Legends Lounge on Friday. There, he was asked about turning 60 soon and discussing his actions and the attention he’s getting for them.

“Whatever. I’m human.”

“I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care. That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.” – Karl Malone on the backlash he has received after impregnating a 13-year-old girl at the age of 20… https://t.co/L00N5V1Ot6 pic.twitter.com/2M0hCHxY5i — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 20, 2023

Malone was reluctant to talk about his past, and was more eager to discuss future plans and aspirations.

The Mailman wants to return to the Jazz

Having spent 18 seasons with the Jazz, Karl Malone is forever connected to them. In fact, he’s one of the most accomplished players to play for the franchise. In fact, he missed the team and wants to get back with them.

“We’ll see where it goes from here. I miss the Jazz. I don’t need a job — I [just] miss the Jazz. Where I grew up, where I’m from, respect is huge to me. You give respect, but sometimes you feel slighted. We’ll just see. I’ve talked to Ryan [Smith] — we have a good relationship just talking, but I don’t know him that well. We’ll just see. But I miss the Jazz.”



While he does have the basketball experience, it would be worth nothing whether DWade and Ryan Smith sign on getting a registered offender with the team.

