“Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala announce they’re taking part of their NBA paychecks in Bitcoin”: The Warriors duo now join long list of athletes in major sports who are taking their salaries in cryptocurrency

Add Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala to the list of athletes that are accepting part of their salaries in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptos and sports are going synonyms these days. From investments in NFTs to taking part of their salaries in Bitcoins, athletes as a community are giving tough competition to businessmen in owning cryptocurrencies.

Last year, there were headlines about wires of crypto exchange Crypto.com (CRO) buying Super Bowl LVI airtime. The move was strategic, as Crypto.com looks to become a top 20 consumer brand within 5-years. Its latest move followed numerous other sports-linked strategic sponsorships.

After buying the naming rights to multiple sports facilities all over the globe, one of the most famous basketball arenas situated in LA became the Crypto.com arena. Famously known as Staples Center, the Lakers‘ facility was recently renamed, with over $700 million paid for naming rights.

Also read: “With Klay Thompson back, it feels like Chase Center is finally finished with construction!”: Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob talks about the star’s highly anticipated return, and plans for the future

Around the same time in late December, Crypto.com had also announced a sponsorship deal with U.S. female soccer team Angel City F.C. With the tremendous growth in the virtual currency, even NBA players feel obliged to get on the ship that looks like it would sail long and far.

Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala announce they’re taking part of their NBA paychecks in Bitcoin. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 10, 2022

Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala are taking their paychecks in Bitcoin.

Last year, there were reports on top NFL players taking Bitcoin as a part of their salary or for endorsement payouts. Big names include Tom Brady. The 7-time Super Bowl winner and wife Gisele Bundchen are no strangers to cryptos. They took a stake in crypto exchange FTX.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mark Cuban are some of the bigger names in the NBA that are in the crypto space openly. Now Curry’s teammates become first but surely not the last NBA players to take their salaries in the form of BTC.

I’m excited to announce I’m taking part of my salary in BITCOIN w. Cash App! Bitcoin is the future, @klaythompson and I are both believers. To make bitcoin more accessible, we’re giving out $1M in bitcoin back to fans today. Drop your $cashtag w. #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp — andre (@andre) January 10, 2022

I’m BACK and changing it up: excited to take part of my paycheck in bitcoin thanks to Cash App! I’m with bitcoin because I believe it’s the future of money 🌚 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 10, 2022

The list of high-profile people taking Bitcoin as salary is growing without a cap, exceeding the boundaries of the profession. Last week, there were headlines that New York City Mayor Eric Adams will take his first 3 paychecks in Bitcoin (BTC). Also, among the list of politicians is Miami City Major Suarez and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

This seems just a start for the times to come, as crypto takes over. It, being more of a people-regulated currency than that of real money, makes it much more lucrative.