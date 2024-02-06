“Don’t Even Think That’s Enough”: Kobe Bryant Receiving A Lakers Statue Doesn’t Seem Enough For D’Angelo Russell In Honoring His Legacy

March 6, 2016 – Los Angeles, CA, U.S. – Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24), Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7), and Los Angeles Lakers guard D Angelo Russell (1) react after a point during the NBA Basketball Herren USA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Sunday, March 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. NBA 2016: Lakers vs Warriors MAR 6 – ZUMAf72_

When talking about the most iconic players to ever don the Purple & Gold, Kobe Bryant easily makes it into the top names if not right at the top. The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to unveil a new statue of Kobe Bryant in his honor this week. Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell was asked about his views on the team honoring Bryant with a statue, leading Russell to claim that it may not be enough.

Having won five NBA championships with the Lakers, appearing in numerous All-Star games, and winning endless awards with the team, Kobe Bryant left no stone unturned. But D’Angelo Russell feels that a statue may not be enough to honor the memory of The Black Mamba.

“The Lakers organization, for the legacy he’s left behind, I think it’s a huge deal, well deserved. And I don’t even think that’s enough. I think there should be a Kobe Day, Kobe…all that. I think he deserves more, so, I think that’s a start.”

When asked by the reporters, D-Lo even shared his most iconic Kobe Bryant moment. He mentioned Bryant’s game-winning shot over the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs where he held his fist up after draining the fadeaway jumper.

Russell was even asked about what he had learned from Bryant during his rookie year playing alongside him.

“Honestly, I’d say that the biggest thing I learned was how he moved. Not what he said, not anything directly towards me. Just being able to sit back in the shadows and watch how he went about his business. As a young player, I didn’t know how big of a deal that was but when I look back at it, a lot of it is kind of vivid memories for me. His response or the way he talk or the way he walk.”

While Russell may feel that honoring Kobe Bryant with a statue may not be enough, Bryant is the only person in NBA history to have two jersey numbers retired by a franchise in the league. Not only that but August 24 is now known as Mamba Day, a day celebrated right after his birthday. That said, this still doesn’t seem to be enough for D’Angelo.

D-Lo feels the Lakers can do more to honor Kobe Bryant

According to the NBA’s official website, The Los Angeles Lakers will be unveiling Kobe Bryant’s statue on Thursday, February 8. The coverage of the event will be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet at 3 PM PT.

For those who may not be able to tune in to see the event, the entire ceremony will be available to stream on the official website of the Los Angeles Lakers website. Fans will have to privilege to see and visit the statue of Kobe Bryant outside the Crypto.com arena on Star Plaza, starting the morning of February 9.

“Once unveiled, the statue will serve as a permanent reminder of Kobe’s great Lakers legacy, where fans from around the world can honor him and remember his incredible basketball journey.”

D’Angelo Russell’s feelings towards how to honor Kobe Bryant may stem from how he spent his time with the Lakers legend during his first stint with the team. Russell felt that he did not appreciate that time with Bryant enough but his appreciation grew after he left.

“When I reflect on my time in the past, it’s all Kobe. Appreciating Kobe when I was here wasn’t really something I did because I was young and I was figuring it out. But as soon as I left, I appreciated him more. Now that he’s gone, I appreciate him even more. So when I reflect on that Lakers tenure when I was here, it’s all a reflection of him.”

Tune into Spectrum Sportsnet on February 8 at 3 PM PT to catch the entire ceremony of Kobe Bryant’s statue being unveiled.