“Don’t Have Them Beating the Boston Celtics”: Kendrick Perkins Isn’t Convinced About Thunder Despite 118–112 Win

Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) returns the ball against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kendrick Perkins still isn’t convinced that the Oklahoma City Thunder can win it all, even after their statement victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. When Molly Qerim questioned if OKC should be the title favorites now, Perk was quick to disagree.

The former big man admitted that the young Thunder did make progress in proving they belonged, even claiming that they’re his pick to win the West. But even after their recent regular-season victory, Perkins doesn’t believe Oklahoma City can hang with Boston in a seven-game series.

“Do I have [OKC] picked to come out of the Western Conference? Yes, I do. But I don’t have them beating the Boston Celtics,” Perk added candidly. The 40-year-old also stressed that the Celtics were down a key piece in their recent matchup, starting center Kristaps Porzingis.

The 14-year veteran pointed to how crucial the All-Star big man is to Boston’s success. Perkins claimed that Porzingis brings balance to a three-point heavy Celtics offense. The Latvian star is known to chuck from deep himself at times, but he also has a strong post-up game that allows the team to switch up their offense.

Perk also stressed Kristaps’ importance in Boston’s defense. The 7-foot-3 shot-blocker is the last line of defense at the rim more often than not. So when he’s absent, opposing big men are often able to take advantage, just as Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein did against the team last night.

“The Boston Celtics were missing a key piece: Kristaps Porzingis.” @KendrickPerkins says the Thunder should “absolutely not” be favored over the Celtics to win the title despite OKC’s 118-112 win in Boston pic.twitter.com/DRrhNmbqEn — First Take (@FirstTake) March 13, 2025

Stephen A. Smith agreed with Perkins but only because he questions OKC’s youth on the game’s biggest stage. Other than that, Stephen A. believes the team is built to contend from top to bottom.

Oklahoma City’s youth has made people question their playoff potential

With an incredible 12-game lead over the second-place Grizzlies in the West, the Thunder are on pace to earn the conference’s first seed for the second straight year. However, after their disappointing postseason flameout last year, concerns remain regarding the roster’s youth and inexperience.

At 54-12, OKC will have home court advantage throughout the playoffs with a real opportunity to win the franchise’s first NBA championship. Despite the team’s winning ways throughout the regular season, though, the fact that the team boasts the youngest roster in the league still raises concerns.

Only time will tell if the Thunder will be able to build on last season’s underwhelming second-round defeat. But with the leading MVP candidate, a cast of talented young players and one of the most well-rounded squads in the association, there’s good reason Oklahoma City is in championship conversations.