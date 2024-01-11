“Don’t Know When That Sh*t’s Gonna Start”: Jayson Tatum Jokes About The Strength Of The Celtics’ Remaining Schedule

Jan 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) has a laugh with guard Jrue Holiday (4) during overtime of their 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics went on to put on an absolute show as the team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 127-120 final score in overtime. Having defeated the number one-seeded Timberwolves in the West, Jayson Tatum went on to joke about the remaining schedule the Celtics have left.

Advertisement

After the game, Tatum sat down with the press when he joked about the Celtics’ remaining schedule. Tatum said, “I read somewhere that we’ve got the easiest schedule remaining. I don’t know when that sh*t’s gonna start.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1745294609087893529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics throughout the game and in overtime as well. Tatum managed to take over in the final seconds of the game which tipped the outcome in the favor of Boston. He showcased the entirety of his offensive arsenal, draining 26 foot jumpers and driving to the rim with little to no hesitation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisForsberg_/status/1745275534467084698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

JT finished the game with 45 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, going 6-11 from beyond the arc, ending the night shooting 57.1% from three.

Advertisement

Tatum’s performance against the Timberwolves was exceptional. But judging by his statement after the win, JT did not feel as if the Celtics have had it easy so far. So, he sure seems eager to have some matchups that don’t require him to go all out.

According to Tankathon.com, the Boston Celtics do have one of the lowest strengths of schedule out in the East. The only other team out of the Eastern Conference with a lower strength of schedule than them is the Orlando Magic.

The Boston Celtics still have 45 games left on their season schedule. Yet, teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder do not raise the SOS (Strength of Schedule) for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum recalled their last game with the Wolves

Jayson Tatum’s memory was still fresh from their first matchup while the team met the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season. The Wolves were the team that handed the Celtics their first loss of the season this year.

The 109-114 loss the Celtics suffered was in overtime as well, much like this game. No wonder Tatum kissed the Timberwolves goodbye after sinking his last three-pointer during the overtime period.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ByJayKing/status/1745293792989622682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After handing the Celtics the first loss of their season, Anthony Edwards went on to talk about defending Jayson Tatum. Edwards locked up Tatum on a possession during the overtime period that still must’ve been on the Jordan athlete’s mind ever since then.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1721753223973782012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But things were not about to repeat themselves for the Boston Celtics as Tatum led the way throughout the game while shining in the overtime period as well.