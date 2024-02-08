“Don’t Partake in NBA Discourse”: Klay Thompson Discusses NBA Trade Deadline, Reveals Free Agency Desires

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 12: Klay Thompson 11 of the Golden State Warriors signs autographs after a game at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA JAN 12 Warriors at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24011272

Klay Thompson has been in a rut, averaging some of the worst numbers of his career across numerous stats. However, he did put up a terrific performance in tonight’s clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing for only 28:16 minutes, Thompson contributed a highly efficient 18-point performance to help the Golden State Warriors grab a 127-104 win.

Following his impressive outing, Klay Thompson had to face a bunch of reporters, asking him a series of questions regarding his future with the Golden State Warriors.

Due to his awful performances in the past, Klay has had to deal with uncertainties regarding trade throughout the 2023-2024 campaign. Ahead of the 8th February trade deadline, one of the reporters asked the sharpshooter about these rumors. Responding to the same, the four-time champion gave a cryptic answer.

“I don’t partake in NBA discourse. I think that’s such a waste of energy,” Thompson said.

Dub Nation will be concerned after hearing Thompson’s response to the trade rumors. However, the 34-year-old proceeded to admit that he wanted to be a part of the Warriors franchise for the long term.

“I assume that the preference remains to stay here even beyond the season,” A reporter stated.

Answering this, Thompson was crystal clear that his desires were to be associated with the franchise for a longer duration.

“That is correct. Good assessment,” Klay said.

Klay Thompson may not have been living up to the expectations set for him, however, he’s been a valuable member of the Golden State Warriors for the entirety of his career. Ever since he was drafted into the NBA in 2011, Klay has donned the Warriors jersey, playing a crucial role in all four of the championship runs. It is unfair that he’s receiving such harsh criticism for his performance this season. Instead, the front office should reward Thompson for his loyalty with a contract extension in this upcoming offseason, even if it may not

Klay Thompson will become a free agent once the 2023-24 season concludes

Klay Thompson is in the last year of his five-year, $189.9 million max contract extension that he signed back in 2019. After the conclusion of the 2023-2024 campaign, the five-time All-Star will become a free agent.

As reports suggested, in hopes of extending their relationship, the Warriors front office offered Thompson a significant contract extension before this season began. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the offer on the table (two-year, $48 million extension) was similar to what Draymond Green agreed to (four-year, $100 million) this past offseason. However, Thompson’s camp didn’t sign the deal.

This no-deal turned out to work in the franchise’s favor. With hopes of putting up an All-Star-type campaign, Thompson wanted to get rewarded with a more lucrative contract. However, he’s in the midst of the worst season since his rookie year.

With not a lot of teams showing any real interest in acquiring the two-time All-NBA player, the Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to re-sign Thompson at a price lower than what they initially offered.